‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila Blackmails Dr. James Warwick In Twisted Plot-Eric’s Plan Backfires

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is about to take over this CBS soap opera in her typical devious fashion. Eric (John McCook) will inadvertently give Sheila all the power to turn his world and those of his family upside down. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sheila will have a catfight with Quinn, which will lead to her sustaining some injuries. According to SheKnows Soaps, we can expect Sheila to milk these injuries and she does, in fact, move into the Forrester mansion to recuperate.

Eric turns to his old friend Dr. James Warwick (Ian Buchanan) for advice. Eric will call Dr. Warwick because he is the only expert on Sheila’s mental health whom he trusts. He will want Dr. Warwick to assess Sheila’s mental health and to report to him on it. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that James will point out that he may not be the best person for the job because Sheila is his ex-wife. Eric will insist that James is the man for the job because he trusts him and he knows that James won’t leak anything to the press. He will contend that the Forrester name should be associated with fashion and not known for their family’s dirty laundry.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric’s plan will backfire spectacularly. Once Sheila knows that James is back to assess her mental wellbeing, she will do a little digging of her own. What Sheila finds is so monumental that James may be backed into a corner and forced to do Sheila’s bidding. SheKnows Soaps states that “Sheila blackmails James in order to achieve her goal.”

By blackmailing Dr. Warwick, Sheila believes she has all the cards and the power. James will be stunned at her blackmail plot and will try to fight her threats. However, Sheila is crazy enough to pull the trigger on her threats should he not cooperate. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sheila warns him that she will destroy him if he does not help her achieve her goals.

What are Sheila’s goals? All Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Sheila wants to be the Forrester matriarch. Now that she knows that Eric wants her to have a clean bill of health, it seems likely that James may be forced to comply according to spoilers. Some Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also reveal that Sheila may pull a dirty trick on Quinn and force James to have her evaluated and declare her mentally unstable.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sheila would love to have Quinn put in a psychiatric facility. She could even put the evidence together to make it seem as if Quinn has lost her mind by looking into past incidents and staging new ones. All this to say, Eric’s one seemingly rational decision to call Dr. Warwick could cost him dearly. Crazy and power has never been a good combination, especially for someone like Sheila Carter.

