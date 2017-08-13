Kylie Jenner Got A $60,000 Necklace From Travis Scott–Is An Engagement Ring Next?

Kylie Jenner got a some very expensive butterflies from her boyfriend rapper Travis Scott for her 20th birthday. According to TMZ, Scott bought Jenner a custom diamond encrusted butterfly necklace that cost $60,000. TMZ reports that the necklace was inspired by Travis’ song, “The Butterfly Effect.” Scott reportedly contacted jeweler Elliot Avianne about two weeks ago in order to get the very extravagant piece made.

The necklace contains 28 carats of VVS diamonds but it isn’t the only treat that Kylie got from her boyfriend to celebrate her 20th. According to Hollywood Life, Travis also arranged a private movie screening for Kylie, her sister Khloe, and some of the birthday girl’s best friends. The “Antidote” rapper also organized a private orchestra show for Kylie as well. This is something that Kanye West once did for his wife and Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has been generating a lot of rumors lately. Some have said that she is currently four months pregnant with his child. That claim was published in an issue of OK! Magazine. However, Gossip Cop, a site that’s become well known for debunking celebrity rumors, has said that the rumors are false.

That’s Baller: Travis Scott Gifts Kylie Jenner With a $60K Butterfly Necklace https://t.co/PhiF4JynOG pic.twitter.com/oG3d38RUQr — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 13, 2017

As Gossip Cop notes, a glance at Jenner’s Instagram page reveals selfies showing off a flat stomach. That definitely wouldn’t be the case if she was four months along in a pregnancy. But they also contacted a rep for Kylie just to be sure and they confirmed that Kylie isn’t pregnant.

???????????????????????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 8, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Then there are the rumors that Kylie and Travis plan to get married. Since he’s already given her diamonds for her birthday, it’s easy to wonder whether an engagement ring is next. In July, The Sun reported that Kylie was seen with a diamond ring on her wedding finger while on a date with Scott. This was after she got a tribute tattoo to Tyga removed from her ankle. According to the Sun, she turned the “T” tattoo into “La.” This tattoo removal could indicate that she is truly over Tyga and that she is serious about her relationship with Travis Scott.

Travis Scott surprises Kylie Jenner for her 20th birthday https://t.co/bQ7gXcwyKN pic.twitter.com/Y7J4mLTVwn — Rap-Up (@RapUp) August 12, 2017

Do you think that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will get married? What do you think of the expensive necklace that he got her. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bob Levey/Getty Images]