American Tourist Gets Beaten For Doing Nazi Salute Multiple Times In Dresden, Germany

A tourist from the United States was punched by a passersby for doing the Nazi salute multiple times in Dresden, Germany.

As reported by the Associated Press, the 41-year-old American was drunk when he made the offensive gesture, having registered a blood alcohol level of 0.276 following a sobriety test administered on him by the German police. The tourist, whose name was withheld for purposes of privacy, has suffered minor injuries. The assailant, who fled the scene immediately after the attack, is being sought by the police for questioning.

The American is now under investigation for violating German laws against the display of Nazi symbols and slogans.

It was later revealed that he is also under investigation for alleged use of insignia of unconstitutional organizations, including Nazi symbols.

According to German law, the Nazi salute can only be used for teaching or historical research. Some allowances can be made for documentaries and films.

The incident in Dresden, Germany, happened a week after two Chinese tourists were taken into custody for mimicking the Nazi salute while taking a selfie in front of Berlin’s Reichstag building. The building is where Adolf Hitler declared war against the United States in 1941. Police officers and countless surveillance cameras monitor the building round the clock.

The two Chinese nationals were soon released after posting bail of $500 each. Their trouble, however, is far from over as they are facing potential charges that would put them in jail for up to three years.

Despite Germany’s rule against the Nazi salute, a good number of people — both tourists and locals alike — are getting caught doing the gesture on a regular basis. Most are done in jest, but there have been many instances that involved those who share Adolf Hitler’s fascist ideology.

In 2016, about 143 Nazi-related incidents were reported. This year, 53 have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, on Friday in Charlottesville, a group of white supremacists and Neo-Nazis marched through the University of Virginia, blazing torches in hand, to shout “White Lives Matter” repeatedly, the Washington Post reports. The rally was organized to protest against the removal of Confederate monuments and culture within the city.

