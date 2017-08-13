Heather Heyer On Facebook: 32-Year-Old Killed In Charlottesville By James Alex Fields Jr. Wrote About Outrage

Heather Heyer was a 32-year-old woman who was killed in the midst of a Charlottesville protest. Heather worked as a paralegal with the Miller Law Group, and now Heyer’s Facebook page is collecting comments from those mourning her death and celebrating her life. According to the New York Daily News, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. plowed through a crowd and mowed down about 20 people with his Dodge Challenger. Heyer was left bloodied on the pavement as others tried to save her life. Heather was crossing the street when she was killed, nearby counter-protesters walking down the narrow street.

Fields was arrested after the attack. While is isn’t known if Heyer was with the people who were coming up against the white supremacists rallying on Saturday, August 12, folks are turning to Healther’s Facebook page to get a glimpse of her beliefs. The most recent public Facebook post that Heather published featured Heyer sharing a Facebook message that claimed if a person wasn’t outraged, they are not paying attention. Heyer’s Facebook post is getting thousands of shares in the wake of her death. Heyer is collecting Facebook comments that praise her for fighting the good fight against hate and racism. Heyer’s death has brought plenty of likes to her Facebook posts, which proclaim that ISIS should not be equated with all of Islam.

As seen in photos like the one below, hateful graffiti was written on the ground, with KKK written in chalk at the rally. Heyer’s family is in the midst of trying to process the tragedy that took Heather’s life, while the GoFundMe page named “Our Sister’s Keeper #HeatherHeyer” has raised $73,073 of its $50,000 goal thus far. There is a candlelight tribute for Heather planned for Sunday evening at 7 p.m. at Emancipation Park.

Charlottesville Mourns Heather’s Death From Saturday’s Alt Right Rally

As seen in the top photo above, a man who was demonstrating against the white nationalist party sprayed lighted flames at a white nationalist demonstrator. That melee took place at Lee Park in Charlottesville, Virginia. The governor declared a state of emergency in the wake of the rally violence.

[Featured Image by Steve Helber/AP Images]