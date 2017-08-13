Events Of ‘The Defenders’ Will Change All Four Characters, Even Though They Don’t Team Up Right Away

On August 18, audiences who have been waiting for Iron Fist, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones to team up in The Defenders will get what they have been hoping for, as these four heroes reluctantly come together. While all four heroes will finally be teaming up, it is not going to happen right away, but once it does, it will end up changing each of them.

One of the big things that these four superheroes will have to deal with throughout The Defenders is working as a team and in doing so, it will end up changing who these characters are moving forward into their own shows. According to Bleeding Cool, showrunner Marco Ramirez and members of the cast talked about how the show will impact each of these heroes, and their own solo adventures. Basically, there will be no way for these characters to go back to the way things were before they got together, after the events of The Defenders.

Finn Jones, who plays the Iron Fist/Danny Rand, said that going into the team up, he is dealing with a lot of guilt because he feels he is personally responsible for the loss of an entire city. This means that his mission moving forward is to go up against the organization he feels is responsible for what happened, The Hand, and bring them down.

Of course working as part of a group will be a challenge for Danny because his behavior is often reckless. Even as the Iron Fist, Danny is all about rushing into things, throwing around his money, and punching things and people. When he ends up meeting Luke Cage, he will not be able to do all of this because Luke really is the complete opposite of him. Luke is going to be the person who shows Danny that if he wants to be a part of a team, then there is no way for him to do the things he has been doing.

Mike Colter, who plays Luke Cage, pointed out that Danny Rand is not the only one with issues coming into The Defenders. The actor shared that the first few episodes will work as a way to get his character out of the habit of worrying about not only his past, but also about having to look over his shoulder all the time. Colter said the team up will most likely bring about a whole new side of Luke Cage.

While Luke Cage and Danny Rand will have their own changes to go through, Daredevil/Matt Murdock and Jessica Jones will be dealing with issues of their own. These two are apparently so much alike, according to Charlie Cox, who plays Daredevil, that they will actually have a hard time getting along. Both characters have strong opinions and are equally stubborn. Over the course of the series, they will find themselves reluctantly liking the other person because there is a sense of respect there.

Although the team up will deal with how these four characters come together and work as a team, dealing with their various personalities, this does not mean they all meet up right away. In fact, according to The Wrap, these four will not actually meet up until well into the second episode. S.J. Clarkson, an executive producer for The Defenders, said that having the four heroes wait to all come together was done purposefully. Not only is the payoff greater for fans by having them wait to see all four heroes together, but it also adds more intrigue to the story as well.

Whether they are just missing each other or actually coming together as duos, the first episode and much of the second act as a way to bring viewers up to speed with who these characters are, and what they are doing both for those unfamiliar with their solo adventures, as well as fans who have been through the individual seasons. Audiences will get to see hints to the things that connect all four shows, even as some are more obvious than others. It is because of their own individual pursuits that the team up happens, because all of their hints and tips will lead them to the same place, their newest enemy.

Watch @TheDefenders cast geek out about what it was like to join forces on set: https://t.co/zO5HVlvZD4 pic.twitter.com/5uZrzb68SJ — Nerdist (@nerdist) August 11, 2017

Fans will get to see how The Defenders brings these four heroes together and how the team up itself will change them all when the series begins streaming on Netflix on August 18. Even with Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Daredevil not meeting up right away, it sounds like the show knows exactly what it was doing with these characters and their ultimate goal to have Marvel’s street level heroes come together as a team.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]