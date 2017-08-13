Niall Horan Steps Out Sweaty And Shirtless Amid New Album Details

One Direction member Niall Horan took a stroll in Los Angeles. He’s been enjoying his new life stateside. Niall hiked at the city’s Runyon Canyon with a friend. He took off his shirt as he walked around the 160-acre park. Niall only wore a pair of white shorts and black Nike sneakers. He kept his eyes covered beneath a pair of black sunglasses.

Niall Horan appeared to be in bright spirits. He gave onlookers a smile as he continued his hike. He’s been enjoying his break from touring and recording with One Direction, reports the Daily Mail. Horan is working on his solo music career. He’s had minor success with the song “Slow Hands.” He’s also been nominated for the Teen Choice categories for Choice Summer Music Star: Male and Choice Single: Male Artist for “Slow Hands.”

He recently told Sydney Confidential what his fans can expect at his performance. Niall would rather have intimate performances than arena tours.

“My gigs are going to be a bit more intimate with minimal lighting; more of a gig than a show. I’ve been lucky enough to do the big shows with the big staples, the big lights and the big productions. For this type of music that I’ve been writing, I feel like bringing it down to me and the band.”

There are new details on Horan’s debut solo album. He’s working with Maren Morris. At the Capitol Congress, Horan revealed some details at the event at Hollywood’s Arclight Cinemas. The fourth annual conference featured talk of new music from Sam Smith and Beck. Horan revealed that he’s working with country singer Maren Morris that should interest fans, according to Variety.

He reached out to the “My Church” singer via email to ask if she’d like to work on his song “Seeing Blind.” She “happily accepted” Niall’s invitation to sing on the acoustic track with an “infectious chorus accented by Morris’ vocals,” as Niall said.

Earlier this year, Horan graced the cover of Billboard. He spoke about his big move to Lauren Canyon in Los Angeles. He was inspired by the 1960s folk-rock culture. He’s been spending more time with Don Henley, the drummer of one of his favorite bands, The Eagles. Horan focused on his sound thanks to a collective group of producers and songwriters.

There is no word on the album’s release date or name. Niall Horan hinted that some of his favorite tracks are “Flicker” and “On the Loose.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]