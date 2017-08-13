Philadelphia Eagles Taking The Alshon Jeffery Injury One Day At A Time

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery did not play for the Philadelphia Eagles in their first preseason game while nursing a nagging shoulder injury (courtesy of ESPN). There are now questions regarding Jeffery’s status with the Eagles for the entirety of the preseason.

It was no surprise that Alshon Jeffery was absent (courtesy of the Philadelphia Inquirer) when the Eagles played against the Green Bay Packers. The timing of Jeffery’s injury was proven to be terrible.

If the Philadelphia Eagles rule Alshon Jeffery out of the preseason it will postpone the necessary chemistry the Eagles need on offense. It will especially hurt quarterback Carson Wentz’s timing with his star receiver. However, not only does Jeffery’s injury push things back for the Eagles, an additional problem looms.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver depth chart is now thinner with the trade of Jordan Matthews. Last Friday, the Eagles sent Matthews (courtesy of CSN Philly) to the Buffalo Bills in a rare three-team NFL trade.

The Philadelphia Eagles received cornerback Ronald Darby in the trade of Jordan Matthews. The Eagles also shipped out a second round pick. Also in the three-team trade, Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver Sammy Watkins landed with the Los Angeles Rams. Once the dust settled it became clear that the Eagles are banking on Nelson Agholor and the currently injured Alshon Jeffery.

While Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery sits, Nelson Agholor and Marcus Johnson earn opportunities https://t.co/tgCfqAo8Di via @phillysport — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 3, 2017

The trade of Jordan Matthews opens the door for Alshon Jeffery to be with the Philadelphia Eagles long-term. It is possible that the Eagles will continue to sit Jeffery in an effort to keep him healthy and not risk further damage to his shoulder.

Philadelphia Eagles’ head coach Doug Pederson has admitted that he will take Alshon Jeffery’s injury status as a day-to-day situation, according to USA Today.

“It’s day by day. I haven’t fully decided yet if I’m going to continue this for the rest of camp. But for right now, it’s in the best interest not only for us but for him, making sure he’s 100 percent.”

Sitting Alshon Jeffery when the Philadelphia Eagles played the Green Bay Packers was clearly Coach Pederson’s call. It is a decision that Eagles’ fans may have to get used to as the preseason continues.

Because the Philadelphia Eagles can ill-afford to lose Alshon Jeffery since the trade of Jordan Matthews took place, look for them to be cautious.

The chemistry between Alshon Jeffery and Carson Wentz will have to develop during practices. Eagles’ fans may not get to witness what the duo can do until the Eagles face the Washington Redskins in Week 1.

How much practice time Jeffery and Wentz will have together will be determined by the Eagles’ coaching staff and trainers. Jeffery may be able to be a full participant in the Eagles’ practices, while he continues to sit out Eagles’ preseason games.

The coaching staff of the Philadelphia Eagles may decide that Alshon Jeffery is ready to appear in one preseason contest for a handful of snaps. If that takes place, it will so that he can shake off some rust and gets readjusted to the speed of the NFL. Doing so should keep Alshon Jeffery fresh and ready to go for Week 1, also limiting the possibility of the Eagles’ star from risking further injury.

[Featured Image by Donald Miralle/Getty Images]