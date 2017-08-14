Hailey Baldwin Confesses Love For Kendrick Lamar Amid Reportedly Staying On ‘Good Terms’ With Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin delighted their fans with their epic romance that seemed destined to go the distance. But although the prince of pop and precious supermodel thrilled their followers with their love, something went wrong. Now, months after Justin and Hailey (known as Jailey) were reported to be involved in a romantic relationship, Baldwin is revealing her adoration for someone else. But that confession comes amid reports that both the supermodel and Bieber have succeeded in staying on “good terms” via their inner circle of friends.

Both Justin and Hailey are busy these days, although Bieber is less so after cancelling the rest of his world tour. Baldwin, however, continues to have a jam-packed schedule with her successful supermodel career. But there’s one musician that she has time to see, and that’s rapper Kendrick Lamar, who Hailey has seen five times, according to Teen Vogue.

Last week, Baldwin headed to Lamar’s show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old model turned to Instagram to share her excitement over the experience, admitting that it was her “5th time seeing Kendrick” and sharing her “love” for the musician. One person in the Instagram photo drew special notice, however, and that was her friend Zoe Church pastor Chad Veach, who also is known as a good pal of Hailey’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Teen Vogue pointed out that the Instagram photo shows that both Baldwin and Bieber are able to stay in touch via their inner circles.

“It’s great to see that even though Hailey and Justin ended things a while ago, they can stay on good terms with friends who know both of them.”

Girlfriend magazine flipped over the reports of Baldwin attending a concert with a friend of Bieber’s, proclaiming in a headline that Hailey “Went To A Concert With Justin Bieber’s Best Friend…OoOo scandalous!”

The magazine also recalled the good times for fans when Justin and Hailey were a thing, including their famous New Year’s Eve fling. But then there were the not-so-good-times, as when Baldwin allegedly got involved in the drama sparked by Bieber’s short-lived but epic romance with Sofia Richie.

But as evidenced by the fact that both Hailey and Justin are friends with Zoe Church pastor Chad Veach, both Baldwin and Bieber have stayed strong when it comes to their faith. Hailey and Justin go to the same church, and the magazine speculated that with the common bond of religion, they might even have put aside their differences to secretly reconnect.

“[Justin and Hailey] attend the same church together, so…maybe they’ve put their differences aside?”

If Bieber and Baldwin have made up, with the sighting of Hailey at that concert with Justin’s best friend a clue, Twitter is making it clear that the social media platform’s users approve. Regardless of whether Bieber and Baldwin are on or off, Jailey fans keep right on shipping the couple.

“last night Jailey was together in my dream and life was good,” tweeted one fan.

But as for the speculation that Justin and his ex-girlfriend might have secretly reunited, Twitter apparently isn’t in the loop.

“I’m still waiting for that Jailey reunion,” tweeted another fan.

Inevitably, when the topic of Justin Bieber and his romances arise, the name Selena Gomez comes up. Recently, the Zoe Church Conference sparked speculation about Bieber and Gomez once more when Selena, along with Justin as well as Hailey Baldwin, all attended the religious conference, according to CBN News.

But although fans wondered about whether it was time to start shipping Justin and the songstress as well as Bieber and Hailey, there were no public sightings of the Biebs with either of his ex-girlfriends.

However, as the Inquisitr reported, Justin allegedly has been secretly reaching out to Selena Gomez. The claim of Bieber attempting to reconnect with Gomez came amid their alleged church reunion and the cancellation of his tour, with Justin reportedly getting Selena’s advice over calling off his tour and “trying to reconnect.”

