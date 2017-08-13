‘Alaskan Bush People’: Ami’s Cancer Has Advanced To Stage 4 And Inoperable

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown, who has been diagnosed with stage 3B lung cancer, is reportedly now suffering from stage 4 lung cancer. A Facebook page known in providing reliable insider information about the show shared that Ami’s condition has advanced to the said stage.

Ami’s cancer is now inoperable

Facebook page Alaskan Bush People Exposed said that Ami’s lung cancer has advanced to stage 4 now. At this stage, the tumors are inoperable and the treatment is focused on easing the symptoms and improving the quality of life of the patient rather than in removing the cancer. Unfortunately, the five-year survival rate at stage 4 is less than 10 percent, according to Cancer Treatment Center of America (CTCA). The patient can also be treated with chemotherapy, as well as immunotherapies.

Before Alaskan Bush People aired its Season 7, which is focused on Ami’s health condition, the same Facebook page reported that radiation and chemotherapy have done nothing to slow down Ami’s lung cancer. This is yet to be confirmed on the show. The latest episode of Alaskan Bush People featured the beginning of the intense treatment plan for Ami, which involves six weeks of direct radiation treatment followed by four hours of chemotherapy every week for another six weeks. It is not clear yet how close the episodes are in real time, but the estimate is that they were filmed about eight weeks ago.

Ami confined in a wheelchair

Two recent photos of Ami showed that she is in a wheelchair. Given the stage of her cancer and the extent of her treatment, Ami is now too weak to walk around. At the time that the diagnosis was revealed, Ami told Billy that she is in a lot of pain and she can’t take it anymore, which also explains why she needs to be in a wheelchair. One of the photos was said to be in California, which is the first sighting of Ami since her cancer was revealed in June.

Meanwhile, the other photo was in a shopping mall, showing Ami with Billy and their son Gabe. As reported by the Inquisitr, Billy also looks sick as he seems to have lost some weight, which is understandable given the situation of his wife. Billy has been trying to stay strong for Ami and his family.

Fans continue to send their prayers and well wishes to the Brown family hoping they will be able to get through this unimaginable crisis.

Catch Alaskan Bush People on Discovery Channel every Wednesday at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]