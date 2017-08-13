‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Love Blooms For Anna & Finn On Surprising Mission, GH’s New Couple After Fayden?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that there are some major changes underway. “Fayden” fans will be perplexed at the news that it seems as if there may be romance blooming between Anna and Finn so soon after Hayden’s disappearance. Perhaps someone to distract Finn from his heartache is exactly what he needs as he begins to heal from his loss over Hayden. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) will be one of the people affected when she faces a shocker this week on the ABC soap opera. On August 14, Anna’s head will be spinning as to what her next move should be when she decides that she will need backup from someone she trusts. Anna’s hope will be that she will be able to execute her plan.

It is unclear what the dilemma is, but it is clear that General Hospital is setting up a major storyline. General Hospital spoilers say that Anna will soon find herself in a tight situation that will spill over into next week. In fact, General Hospital spoilers state that on August 24, Anna will go to Finn (Michael Easton) and ask for his help. There is, of course, the possibility that Anna could need Finn’s medical expertise, but either way Finn and Anna will spend a lot of time together over the next few weeks.

Has Finn's happy ending left him in the dust? West Coast, it's your turn! A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/eL16bh4ZDt — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 2, 2017

General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that the two will team up. Finn will probably be too glad to get his mind away from Hayden, while Anna will appreciate the fact that Finn has her back, according to the latest spoilers. General Hospital fans can expect to see the two warming up to each other which may eventually lead to a romance since Finn no longer has a love interest on the show.

Andre (Anthony Montgomery) and Anna have shared a few sweet onscreen moments, but their relationship never really went to the next level. Could GH be waiting to pair Anna up with someone else, someone like Finn? General Hospital spoilers state that Anna could be very grateful to him if he manages to say the day. Could her gratitude develop into feelings?

A simple phone call is about to change Anna's life forever. An emotional #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/PilE32jOpm — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 25, 2017

Certainly, “Fanna” would make a good-looking couple and with the right chemistry, nothing prevents the two from finding love in each other’s arms. Finn and Anna both have been through too much heartache and deserve lasting happiness. Stay tuned as we bring yo the latest spoilers, rumors and casting news as it happens.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk and Mike Windle/Getty Images]