Former KKK Leader David Duke To Donald Trump: ‘It Was White Americans Who Put You In The Presidency’

Saturday, David Duke claimed that the Charlottesville rally was to fulfill the “campaign promise” of Donald Trump. The white nationalist claims that these are the very people who voted Trump into office and were expressing their free speech.

David Duke called the rally “a turning point.” He tweeted that he associated Trump with the actions of the white nationalists.

“This represents a turning point for the people of this country. We are determined to take our country back. We are going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump. That’s what believed in. That’s why we voted for Donald Trump.”

After the Unite The Right rally, the former KKK leader accused President Donald Trump of attacking his voter base after Trump ‘s speech from his New Jersey vacation home, as well as his tweet against the horrific chaos. Trump used such words as “hate” and “violence,” asking for America to “come together.”

Trump clearly did not call the rally participants “white supremacists,” and he clearly pointed out that “both sides” were to blame, refusing to disavow the racist actions of the rally group.

“We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

So, after decades of White Americans being targeted for discriminated & anti-White hatred, we come together as a people, and you attack us? https://t.co/Rkfs7O2Ykr — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 12, 2017

David Duke tweeted his own dark response, indicating that these are the very people who voted for the president.

“I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror & remember it was White Americans who put you in the presidency, not radical leftists.”

I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror & remember it was White Americans who put you in the presidency, not radical leftists. https://t.co/Rkfs7O2Ykr — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 12, 2017

David Duke then continued to spend the entire night tweeting in support of the alt-right group that was in Charlottesville. He called both CNN and Fox “fake news,” disagreeing with the reports from the rally.

Soon, he began to tweet against American policies with Israel. This may not be any surprise to those who are familiar with the KKK, who have an anti-semitic agenda.

It is not clear if President Trump saw Duke’s tweet that included a photo of Ivanka and Jared Kushner, with name tags that are of the flag of Israel, the Star of David. Duke has accused Trump’s daughter and son-in-law of being responsible for the president abandoning his campaign policies. Kushner is of the Jewish faith, and Ivanka converted before she was married.

Even non-Trump supporters could find this tweet distasteful.

“Who is handing Trump these insane Globalist & Israeli first policies — WHO?! Who is influencing Trump to abandon his campaign policies?”

Who is handing Trump these insane Globalist & Israeli first policies – WHO?! Who is influencing Trump to abandon his campaign policies? pic.twitter.com/FN3Qk2Zmri — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 13, 2017

From the beginning of his presidential campaign, Trump appealed to the white nationalist groups. David Duke supported him at a time when no one took his presidential bid seriously and late night hosts were making jokes about his announcement at the shopping mall and arriving via an escalator.

This support by such extremist groups escalated throughout Trump’s campaign. According to NPR, when the KKK endorsed Trump, he called them “repulsive.” They took his “make America great” motto and interpreted it as being equivalent to their own racist manifesto.

“While Trump wants to make America great again, we have to ask ourselves, ‘What made America great in the first place?’ The short answer to that is simple. America was great not because of what our forefathers did — but because of who our forefathers were. America was founded as a White Christian Republic. And as a White Christian Republic it became great.”

Yet, his son Eric spoke against the group when he was a guest on 630 KHOW Denver. There, he denounced the white supremacist group, particularly David Duke.

“The guy does deserve a bullet. I mean, these aren’t good people. These are horrible people.”

According to The Sun, Eric “praised” his father for “standing against the KKK” and for denouncing the hate group.

Unbelievable – FOX has proved themselves to be FAKE NEWS (once again)… these people are subversive entities who simply talk a good game. pic.twitter.com/PWE1dbGEtw — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 13, 2017

The background for Saturday’s rally began in April when the Charlottesville City Council voted to sell the bronze statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee by a vote of three to five. The council voted unanimously to rename Lee Park, where the statue stood.

This was a major decision, with a major cost attached to it. According to Richmond.com, the total cost to remove the 26-foot bronze Lee statue, and that of Stonewall Jackson, is estimated at $700,000.

Yet, these are not historical works of art, as both statues were commissioned 100 years ago by National Sculpture Society and University of Virginia philanthropist Paul Goodlow McIntireby. This was 50 years after the Civil War ended.

A month after the council decision, after complaints by alt-right organizations, WDBJ reported that a Virginia judge “agreed to a temporary injunction” on the lawsuit of this statue, as well as the Stonewall Jackson statue.

The judge decreed that the council was still allowed to rename the park named after Lee and the park named after Jackson. The new park names are now Emancipation Park and Justice Park, respectively.

The first sense of chaos occurred when Boston-born, alt-right leader Richard Spencer led a torch-wielding rally in Charlottesville on May 13.

Then, on July 8, the Ku Klux Klan held a rally at the park and were met by those protesters who countered their beliefs.

According to WHAS11, the white supremacist rally and counter-rally resulted in three deaths: a 32-year-old woman and two police pilots of a helicopter. One man, James Alex Fields, 20, of Ohio, is the suspect arrested in driving a vehicle into a crowd, killing the woman, and injuring 19 more people. Those who were hit by the vehicle have injuries that vary from life-threatening to minor.

What are your thoughts about David Duke claiming that they are “fulfilling” Donald Trump’s campaign promises? Do you believe that “make America great” was invented to be an alt-right slogan? Do you believe that Donald Trump was firm enough when he spoke against the violence in Charlottesville? Please share your thoughts and opinions below.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]