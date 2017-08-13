Earlier this week, South Korean celebrity couple Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo revealed the venue of their upcoming wedding. The Hallyu heartthrobs will host their grand ceremony at Shilla Hotel in Seoul on October 31. Shilla has been the preferred wedding venue for several South Korean celebrities, including Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young, Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young, Jun Ji-hyun and Choi Jun-hyuk, Hwang Jung-eum and Lee Young-don, and Moon Hee-jun and Soyul.

Fans of the SongSong couple were disappointed when the duo announced Shilla as their wedding venue. They were hoping that the couple would host the ceremony in the fictional city of Urk.

About two weeks ago, news agencies reported that Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo will tie the knot at Urk Church in Taebaek. A report by Korea Herald said about 50,000 South Korean citizens approached Taebaek government officials, requesting permission for the couple to host the wedding at the fictional city of Urk. According to fans, Taebaek would have been the perfect wedding destination for Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo, as the park has recreated several moments from Descendants of the Sun, including the couple’s memorable kissing scene.

Guest list

According to a Facebook page dedicated to the SongSong wedding, the event will be a star-studded affair. Besides the couple’s friends and family, the wedding will be graced by other familiar faces in the South Korean entertainment scene. Song Joong-ki’s best friend Lee Kwang-soo is definitely on the list. The buzz on social media is that he might be Song Joong-ki’s best man. The duo has been friends for a long time.

Many cast members from Descendants of the Sun — the drama which brought together the famed couple — will also attend the wedding. This includes the drama’s four directors: Lee Eung-bok, Baek Sang-hoon, Yoo Young-eun, and Kim Hyung-joon. Writers Kim Eun-sook and Kim Won-seok, along with co-stars Jin Goo and Kim Ji-won, are also on the list. Actor Park Bo-gum, who starred in Love In the Moonlight, and actor Cha Tae-hyun, the star of the box-office hit comedy My Sassy Girl, will be present.

Cha Tae-hyun is also the co-founder of Blossom Entertainment, the talent agency that manages Song Joong-ki. Actor Park Bo-gum is also represented by Blossom. Park Bo-gum, who regards Song Joong-Ki as his older brother, has paired with him in Domino’s pizza ads. The two have always shown support for each other by appearing together in fan meetings. Actor Yoo Ah-in, who starred with Song Joong-ki in South Korean historical drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal, will also be present at the wedding. He is a longtime friend of Song Hye-kyo. Both Yoo Ah-in and Song Hye-kyo are managed by the talent agency UAA.

