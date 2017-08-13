Kaley Cuoco Is Not Settling – Karl Cook Is ‘The One’

Kaley Cuoco’s boyfriend might be the one for her. The Big Bang Theory actress’s friend has a good insight into her relationship with the professional equestrian boyfriend. According to the 8 Simple Rules actress, Karl Cook is hopefully with whom Cuoco will end up with.

In her recent interview with Entertainment Online, The Big Bang Theory actress’s longtime friend revealed that Karl is a great person and does not hide his real personality.

“Karl is great. He’s exactly who you see.”

Amy Davidson added that Cuoco and Cook make sense together, and she is happy for the actress. She even revealed a bit of advice she gave to her 8 Simple Rules co-star that she should not settle when it comes to love, which is important.

“They make sense. I’m so happy for her. I told her, I’m like, ‘You deserve the world.'”

The 8 Simple Rules actress Amy Davidson said that Cook is a kind and gentle person. In addition, Karl loves cooking. Davidson said that The Big Bang Theory actress deserves to be treated well, and she is hopeful that they will end up together. Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook belong to the same industry and are big animal lovers. Amy thinks that love for the similar things brings them closer.

The CBS sitcom’s Penny had to face tough luck with her previous relationships. The Big Bang Theory co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki were reported to be dating for almost two years when their characters Penny and Leonard Hofstadter were dating. The 42-year-old actor and Kaley broke up in December 2009 but remain good friends.

She also shared a short-term relationship with addiction specialist Josh Resnik. However, due to their fall out, the Why Him actress ended her engagement with Josh just after five months. She soon became engaged to professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting in September 2013 and got married on December 31, 2013.

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting announced in September 2015 that the two will be divorcing. They finalized their divorce in May 2016. Cuoco and Sweeting’s rough divorce was seemingly tough on The Big Bang Theory actress, who had to then cover up her marriage tattoo.

The 31-year-old actress posted a picture of herself with the tattoo artist after her split with Ryan. She captioned the cover-up tattoo picture with a thank you note to the tattoo artist to help her in making her wrong into right. She now has a moth tattooed on the back of her neck instead of roman numerals of her wedding date.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]