‘NCIS’ Season 15 Spoilers: Gibbs And McGee Sport Beards, Who Will Rescue Them From Rebels?

NCIS Special Agents Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and McGee (Sean Murray) are expected to look gaunt after having been left behind (by choice) in a rebel-infested area in Paraguay. And it turns out to be the case, as seen in the latest teaser photo for NCIS Season 15 obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

EW shared the exclusive photo showing Gibbs and McGee being in a compromised situation. It can be recalled that the duo, along with Agent Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), went on a mission to extract a lost Navy Seal and free taken children from the area, but they were overpowered by rebels. Gibbs had to stay to hold off the rebels as Torres secured the others for escape. McGee decided to join Gibbs in making sure the rebels won’t interrupt the rescue mission.

As previously revealed by co-showrunner Frank Cardea, NCIS Season 15 starts out with a time jump. The premiere will pick up where it left off but it will serve as a flashback of the present day in Washington, D.C.

The rest of the team in D.C. continue their work two months after Gibbs and McGee were captured. But even after the time jump, the special agents are nowhere to be seen, suggesting they are still under the control of the rebels.

But as expected by many viewers, Gibbs and McGee will make it home safely at some point in Season 15. After all, it was Cardea himself who told EW that Harmon and Murray returned to production no longer looking scruffy. Cardea also shared how the makeup team had to use a lot of makeup just to give Gibbs and McGee the looks of a prisoner.

It remains to be seen how McGee and Gibbs will make it out of Paraguay but Torres and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) won’t let this pass. The team is basically family, and it is believed that Torres and Bishop could lead a daring rescue mission for the captive agents.

On the other hand, it is speculated that Gibbs and McGee will come up with a plan to escape. As veteran agents, they would know what to do, especially since McGee badly needs to get home to wife Delilah (Margo Harshman) and their unborn child. Fans will just have to wait for NCIS to return with Season 15 on Sept. 26 to find out.

What do you think? How will Gibbs and McGee get back to D.C. in one piece? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]