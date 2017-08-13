Amber Heard And Elon Musk Address Their Split, ‘The Distance Was Tough On Our Relationship’

Amber Heard and Elon Musk are still very close friends despite their recent breakup. The couple was spotted hanging out together in Australia just days after news of their separation became public. Now, the former couple has decided to address the headlines.

On Friday, Elon and Amber provided a joint statement to Us Weekly, regarding the status of their relationship. Musk, 46, said the couple would like to speak on their own behalf.

“The distance has been really tough on our relationship because we haven’t been able to see each other much. All relationships have their ups and downs, of course.”

The statement discussed the speculation surrounding their breakup.

“People occasionally send out speculation, which has no basis in fact, without our knowledge, believing that that they have our best interests in mind. Sometimes, other agendas are at work. It can get a little weird… However, we would like to state directly that we have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise.”

The joint statement sent a gentle reminder that when it comes to high profile relationships, events are often “amplified and dramatized.” The message concluded that the dramatization of relationships in the public eye will occur “whether the people involved like it or not (and we definitely don’t).”

Amber Heard, Elon Musk Address Split After Stepping Out in Australia: 'All Relationships Have Their Ups and Downs' https://t.co/bfdULtf3wn — People (@people) August 11, 2017

“The reality is that this is just a normal relationship with a giant magnifying glass applied.”

Back in August, the couple called it quits one year together. Both Heard and Musk confirmed the news on social media.

Elon wrote on Instagram that they “are still friends, remain close and love one another,” and Amber thanked fans for the “continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times.”

Amber Heard and Elon Musk Split After a Year of Dating https://t.co/SwL4GrnmTW — People (@people) August 7, 2017

A source close to the couple revealed that both Heard and Musk had super busy schedules and the timing of their relationship was off.

“He’s super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming Aquaman in Australia until October. She’s in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting.”

However, another source revealed to the Daily Mail that Amber was said to be “devastated” after the South African-born tech tycoon ended their year-long romance.

“It’s all over between Amber and Elon and she’s devastated. It was his decision.”

The source continues to say Eli ended the relationship a week ago after hearing “certain things about her behavior” that did not sit well with him.

Amber and Elon’s relationship began shortly after Elon divorced British actress, Talulah Riley, in November of 2016. As their relationship began to develop, Amber was still recovering from what she called a “toxic” split with Johnny Depp.

Heard’s lawyers accused the actor of physical and verbal abuse, subjecting her to repeated bouts of violence throughout their 15-month marriage. These are all claims that Depp has denied.

Johnny Depp and the 31-year-old Zombieland actress settled their divorce for $7 million, which she vowed to give to charity.

A spokesman for Elon, who has five sons from his first marriage to Canadian writer Justine Musk, declined to comment.

