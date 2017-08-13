Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Secretly Engaged; Mike Tindall Welcomes ‘Suits’ Star To Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got engaged in secret, the couples’ close pals revealed. Reports indicated that the prince flew the Suits star to a secret place and it was there where he proposed under the stars.

However, it was said that the Buckingham Palace will not make the engagement official, at least for now. They still have to wait until the Queen gives her permission for the pairing. This means the engagement ring that Prince Harry made from a piece of Princess Diana’s jewelry will have to wait a bit more for its owner.

The Secret Proposal

Sources divulged that Prince Harry asked the American actress to come with him for a camping trip in Botswana. They said that while camping in a bushy campsite, the Prince asked Meghan to marry him and apparently, she said “Yes.”

Although it was expected that Meghan would be wearing a diamond ring by now, since the Prince already proposed, it was not the case. The Daily Star reported that friends of the couple said that Harry gave Meghan a betrothal bracelet instead.

It was actually a couple bracelet that have a special meaning in Zulu, South Africa. The source claimed that Prince Harry requested his close friend, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, to work with Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, the reigning king of Zulu nation, and his wife Queen Manfombi, for the beadwork of the bracelets.

Prince Harry has reportedly 'already proposed to Meghan Markle' https://t.co/LEpoOZscQU — The Sun (@TheSun) August 13, 2017

The symbolic bands were described to feature a pattern that shows Harry and Meghan’s relationship status which is “married.” The pair is already wearing blue, white and black Zulu beads which symbolize their love for one other. In Zulu culture, blue means faithfulness, white means spiritual love and black beads means marriage.

Now, the Prince’s pals added that Harry told them he wants to officially announce his engagement to the Suits actress in September.

Why Propose in Africa

The bracelets and the place of the proposal are very special to Prince Harry because he learned about them from his mother, Princess Diana. “He has always felt close to Diana in Africa and it was she who taught him about the meaning of the tribal beads as she spent so much time there.

Further, the Prince feels so free in Africa. He likes the fact that he can be himself there and can express whatever he feels on his private proposal. In the setting, he was able to achieve everything he had hoped for, a magical moment with special meaning.

Via Facetime, Meghan was said to have called her mother and excitedly relayed the news of her engagement. Friends added that they will be holding an engagement party once they return home.

Meanwhile, Mike Tindall welcomed Meghan to the royal family by saying that she is “absolutely fine and will fit right in.”According to Mirror, the former rugby star is convinced that the actress will be able to withstand the same pressures and intense public scrutiny that he experienced after marrying Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Zara Phillips.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]