Newly-Single Aaron Carter Spills Beans On Male Celebrities He’d Like To Date

Who would Aaron Carter want to date, now that he’s a single man in the aftermath of his coming-out announcement? Although he seemed a bit troubled when asked about his relationship with his older brother Nick, the 29-year-old “Crush On You” singer had no problem answering TMZ’s questions regarding the male celebrities he would like to go on a date with, if given the chance.

Speaking to TMZ upon being sighted at a Washington, D.C., airport on Saturday morning, Carter answered questions about the male celebrities he would like to date, given the fact he recently came out as bisexual. After thinking for a few moments, Aaron admitted that Tom Hardy would be one of those celebrities, before adding that it wouldn’t work, on account of the Mad Max: Fury Road star being married.

When asked for a second choice, Aaron Carter said he’d like to date fellow singer Adam Lambert, who, according to ABC News, had come out as gay in 2009, shortly after his second-place finish on Season 8 of American Idol. Aaron’s reasons for wanting to date the 35-year-old Idol alumnus, as it turned out, were very simple.

“He had something really nice to say about me, and I have actually always loved his music.”

Interestingly, Aaron Carter’s dating comments came shortly after a few tense moments, as TMZ had also asked him about whether his older brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, had contacted him since he came out as bisexual. Aaron answered in the negative when asked this question, and after some hesitation added that things between him and Nick have been “wonderful” as of late.

As previously reported, Carter recently became single again, having split up with girlfriend Madison Parker shortly after his coming-out announcement. Sources familiar with the situation told US Weekly that Aaron and Madison’s split was “very amicable,” though a subsequent report from the same publication claimed that Carter was actually “relieved” that Parker had broken up with him.

“Madison was not a good influence on Aaron, and Aaron is better off without her. He’s able to live an authentic life for the first time. He’s finally free and doesn’t have the anxiety he was having.”

Although Aaron Carter appears comfortable talking about the men he’d like to date, the pop star also made the news recently for openly asking his female celebrity crush out via social media. According to the Inquisitr, Carter publicly tweeted young actress Chloe Grace Moretz, inviting her to “set up a date” sometime. This was in reaction to 20-year-old Chloe’s recent admission to Variety that Aaron was her childhood crush, and that she wouldn’t mind meeting him in person if she had the chance.

