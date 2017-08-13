‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe Intervenes – Questions Brady And Investigates Nicole & Eric’s Connection

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) will meet with Brady (Eric Martsolf) and immediately sense that something is seriously wrong. She will see that Brady is in a dark place, and she will be concerned as to his state of mind and what he may be capable of. Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Brady will be furious because he believes that Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) are sleeping together. He will tell Chloe that all of his evidence points to Nicole having slept with Eric. Days of Our Lives spoilers state that she will question how he can be so sure that they are having an affair, but Brady will contend that there can be no other explanation based on the evidence that he has gathered.

Whether Nicole is sleeping around seems to be a moot point to Chloe, according to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers. Chloe is more concerned about the fact that Brady seems to be in an ugly place. She will notice that he has turned to the bottle and that he is drinking again. Brady will downplay turning to alcohol and will believe that he can deal with this problem by himself, according to Days of Our Lives spoilers.

In the latest #DAYS, Brady's suspicions grow about Nicole and Eric rekindling their romance.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/jHkUMAg2LE — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 4, 2017

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Chloe won’t be convinced, as Brady typically never accepts help, and she will approach Eric. Chloe will want to hear his side of the story so that she can understand the situation better. Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Chloe may even question Eric if he and Nicole are indeed having an affair. Eric will stick to his story that he and Nicole only kissed under the influence of Halo and that he would never betray Brady that way.

Chloe will continue pecking away at Eric and tell him that Brady must sense the connection between him and Nicole. Days of Our Lives spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry state that she will ask her friend what is in his heart. She will ask him if he is in love with Nicole. Eric will vehemently deny it, but Chloe won’t be fooled so easily. Chloe believes that there may be some feelings between them.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady will find the amulet in Eric’s room and this will lead to even more drama. He will set about finding the best way to use the amulet against him. Brady’s dark side may just have gotten darker.

