Tori Roloff Shares Super Cute Photo Of Baby Jackson Wearing ‘Daddy’ Soccer Uniform In Support Of Dad Zach

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff has shared another lovely photo of baby Jackson on Instagram just a day after the youngest member of the Roloff family turned 3-months-old. The photo was even more endearing on account of the fact that it shared a tender moment between Tori and her newborn.
Tori Roloff’s new Instagram photo shows her and Jackson showing their support for “their favorite soccer player” (hint: it’s Zach!) by wearing dad’s team USA uniform right on game day. As everyone who’s been following Zach Roloff’s career in soccer already knows, Little People, Big World’s most popular dad, along with his teammates, traveled to Guelph to compete for the 2017 World Dwarf Games tournament.
Tori, as always, wrote a wonderful caption to accompany the super cute Instagram photo.
“Even though we can’t be in Guelph doesn’t mean we can’t cheer on our favorite soccer player!! Go daddy go!! #wdg2017 #worlddwarfgames2017#storyofzachandtori,” Tori wrote.
Tori also marked Jackson’s third-month birthday on Instagram yesterday by sharing a photo of the infant lying down on a month marker blanket. Jackson, as always, looks charming as ever wearing a buttoned-up pink polo, which was set off wonderfully by a blue bow tie and a pair of denim shorts. Also, it’s becoming noticeable that Zach and Tori Roloff’s baby Jackson is getting more and more handsome by the day. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans have noted his striking resemblance to his father Zach.
Jackson is showing signs that he might grow up to become an athlete like his dad. As Tori captioned in the photo below, he already weighs 14 pounds! Moreover, he has recently shown a knack for grabbing things, so much so that his mom has taken to calling him a “professional hair grabber.” The caption also states that he’s been “moving and stretching like crazy.”
Jackson is 3 months old! Baby J is so smiley these days! ???? He loves having his hands in his mouth ???????? Bath time is still our favorite time ???? We're up to 14 pounds! ???????? We've decided sleeping isn't totally our thing ???? Jackson is reaching for things He is also a professional hair grabber ???????? Baby J has also been moving and stretching like crazy! Keep growing little man! Mom and Dad love you! ❤️ #zandtpartyofthree
Tori and Jackson Roloff have always been supportive of Zach every time he competes on the soccer field. In fact, Jackson has been introduced to the game at a very young age — two months to be exact. On July 12, the Roloffs celebrated baby J’s second-month birthday by taking him to dad Zach’s soccer practice. Tori, who’s always on hand to update fans about Jackson’s progress via social media, marked the occasion again with another Instagram photo, which as shown below shares the same motif as the one posted on his third-month birthday.
Our Baby J is two months old today! How?! Baby j is sleeping a consistent 7 hours! ???? Loves smiling at mom and dad! ???? Falls asleep during pool time ???? Gets excited when we change his diaper???????? LOVES bath time. ???? Hates being hungry. ???? Jackson is 98th percentile for height and weighs over 12 pounds!???????? Keep growin baby J! ???? #zandtpartyofthree
To see more of Tori and Zach Roloff and their baby Jackson, tune into Little People, Big World later this year on TLC.
[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]