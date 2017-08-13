Salma Hayek Teases Bikini Body During Outdoor Shower: See The Pic And Her Other Sexy Images

Salma Hayek seldom teases pictures of her bikini body, but when she does, the internet goes volcanic.

Salma posted a tantalizing image of herself on Instagram in a two-piece swimming suit. That alone is enough to get fans’ blood boiling. However, Salma turned things up a notch by sharing major skin while taking a shower — outdoors.

News sources report that Salma Hayek is on a tropical vacation at an undisclosed location. The 50-year-old actress captioned the sizzling bikini photo with “#water the most beautiful delicious and precious necessity of humans.”

Salma, birth name Salma Valgarma Hayek-Jimenez, is an actress best known for playing independent and strong-persona characters in films. However, the Some Kind of Beautiful buxom star is widely celebrated for her curvaceous figure that fans can’t seem to get enough of.

Salma wed Francois-Henri Pinault, a French producer (The Prophet, 2014) and billionaire retail magnate, in 2009. The couple has one child together, a 9-year-old daughter.

Hayek is part of the featured cover story in the recent issue of Net-A-Porter magazine. She opens up about her storied career and shares some insight into her personal life. She also talks about her famous curves, according to E! News.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some places, but I love a little curve. I love the word ‘curvy.’ It’s artistic. A straight line can be boring.”

In the mag, Salma models several articles of high fashion clothing — Saint Laurent, Erdem, Thornton Bregazzi, Valentino, and Vilshenko, to name a few.

Hayek is a staunch feminist and uses her celebrity platform to lend it a voice. As a woman who believes in gender equality, Salma understands that a dichotomy exists among the sexes.

“Women work harder than men and are more demanding of themselves, yet they have the sensation they don’t do enough, and therefore they are less daring about asking for a better position or salary. Men do a lot less, they are less demanding on themselves and their standards are lower, yet they feel entitled to ask for a raise or a promotion.”

Salma’s husband’s company, Kering, has feminism at its core. As the actress said, its executives develop strategies and practices to empower women to achieve their full potential while overcoming gender-induced barriers.

On getting older, Salma is taking life by the horns and is embracing the half-century mark in meaningful ways. She knows the importance of offering her mate more than mere physical attributes, but admits that looking “good” has its benefits.

“I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!’ But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either.”

The actress confesses that although menopause is part of the aging process, the experience is not a one-size-fits-all phenomenon. Salma has advice for any woman who hasn’t reached that pivotal point in her life: use imagery to create the desired result and mentally condition yourself to survive it with little or no difficulty. Apparently, it worked for her.

Despite her acceptance of getting older, Salma Hayek does have a secret hangup about aging — and it’s not a fear of developing wrinkles. Rather, it’s her failing vision.

“The worst part of the aging process has been my eyes. Not the wrinkles – the eyes themselves. I’m such a visual person and [now] I cannot read without depending on glasses, and I lose them everywhere. I never hear other people complaining about their glasses. I really resent having to depend on my glasses to look at the world. It has been really, really sad. The eyes, for me, that’s worse than the menopause.”

