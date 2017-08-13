‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane Sells Brash & Sassy Secrets, Catches Mattie And Reed In The Act

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) catches his little girl, Mattie (Lexi Stevenson), making out on the couch with Victoria’s son, Reed Hellstrom (Tristan Lake Leabu). This is yet another low blow to Cane after he ruined his career and marriage with his lies.

Mattie Shocks Cane

The unexpected sight of his daughter and Victoria’s son making out on his couch absolutely throws Cane. He stands transfixed and agape as his brain takes what seems like hours to process the spectacle and comprehend the sight of his daughter making out with the enemy.

Of course, Mattie is now a teenager, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise to Cane that she’s dating. However, he is clearly not prepared to be confronted by a situation where his daughter’s first date is Victoria’s son.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for August 15 state that Cane demands that Mattie stop seeing Reed, but Mattie isn’t likely to do exactly as Cane tells her.

Cane Offers Information On Brash & Sassy To The Highest Bidder

The Young and the Restless spoilers for August 17 reveal that Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) desperation to stay afloat financially after he’s lost his job and can’t find another one leads him to offer information on Brash & Sassy to the highest bidder. However, even while Cane hawks information about the company, Brash & Sassy is already feeling the pinch after its expensive sexual harassment lawsuit brought by Juliet Helton (Laur Allen).

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, August 15, state that Brash & Sassy fires Lily (Christel Khalil) and Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood). Billy (Jason Thompson) tells Lily that the company is forced to put the DARE campaign on hold because of poor finances.

However, Victoria’s Brash & Sassy problems are much more complex than she realizes. It might take some time before she understands that she’s in a relationship with a man who is spying for the competition. It remains to be seen whether Billy (Jason Thompson) stops Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes) before he inflicts irreparable damage.

However, spoilers from Soap Hub indicate that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) strikes and gains the upper hand, taking advantage of the constant quarreling between Billy and Victoria.

Lily Cheats

Cane is not aware of just how bad things are going to become as he gapes uncomprehendingly at his daughter kissing with Victoria’s son. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that his wife Lily, who has just been fired by Brash & Sassy, will soon get cozy with Jordan.

How Far Will Victor Go To Ruin His Son Financially?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) continues to wage war against his own son. However, the question that fans are asking is, how far will he go to ruin Nick (Joshua Morrow) financially? He feels he has been disrespected by Nick, and he wants to bring him down a notch or two.

There’s probably nothing that Victor would love more than to see Nick’s ego bruised and damaged. He wants to see Nick humbled, humiliated, and begging for mercy.

Y&R spoilers indicate that Nick struggles after being evicted from his home and disowned by his father. He will learn soon enough that making it on his own without the advantage of his father’s name is not as easy as he thought.

However, while he remains confident that he can survive financially on his own, he will continue to be defiant. He makes plans with Noah (Robert Adamson) to expand The Underground by acquiring property in new locations.

Nick also decides that being thrown out of the tack house by Victor provides an opportunity to take his relationship with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to the next level. He tells Chelsea that he loves her and suggests that they move in together. This comes unexpectedly to Chelsea and she is taken aback. She asks Nick to give her time to think about it. Although Nick believes that the time is right for them, Chelsea is hesitant.

