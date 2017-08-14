Maddie Ziegler’s Net Worth: ‘The Book Of Henry’ Actress Richer Than Ever After Leaving ‘Dance Moms’

Maddie Ziegler’s net worth is reportedly soaring high after the popular teen left Dance Moms back in Season 6. Although she the Book Of Henry actress has already expanded her brand, her name will always be linked to the hit Lifetime show because it is where it all began for her. But now, reports revealed that she’s even more successful after leaving the reality dance television series.

Maddie Ziegler may be young but she is one of the most bankable celebrities of her generation. The former Dance Moms star has proved to everyone that she is more than just Abby Lee Miller’s favorite dancer. After she and her younger sister, Mackenzie Ziegler, left the hit Lifetime show, the Ballerina actress quickly stepped up her game.

As of the moment, Maddie Ziegler has already added actress, model, businesswoman, television show judge, and writer to her already impressive resume. Not only that, The Book of Henry actress became Sia’s little sidekick after their “Chandelier” collaboration turned out to be mega-successful.

The teen then began touring with the 41-year-old Australian superstar last year that boosted Maddie Ziegler’s net worth even more.

According to a report, Maddie Ziegler’s net worth for 2017 is $2.5 million. This amount is definitely much larger than what the young star earned from Dance Moms. She netted roughly $2,000 per episode and $400,000 in total from her time on the show.

Dance Moms has certainly opened so many doors for Maddie Ziegler, but it was her hard work and determination that helped the young dancer achieve her current success.

Although the Lifetime hit reality dance series has catapulted her to stardom, the 14-year-old TV personality has previously revealed in an interview that she will never ever go back to the show.

Maddie Ziegler noted that she was stressed out at 11 years old and thinks that nobody should be dealing with that kind of pressure at such a young age. The star felt that leaving the show at the time was definitely the best option for her and her sister.

While the other moms on the show were somewhat happy with Maddie Ziegler’s departure, since Abby Lee Miller would finally give more attention to their daughters, the Dance Moms mentor was evidently unhappy with the news.

