Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs Called It Quits? Singer Spotted Snuggling With French Male Model In Ibiza

Looks like Robert Pattinson is not the only one having a good time lately as his fiance, FKA Twigs, was spotted getting cozy with a hot French model during a romantic Ibiza getaway.

Just days after the Twilight heartthrob was spotted on a dinner date with Katy Perry, FKA Twigs seems unaffected as she enjoyed some time off with a new man.

On Friday, FKA Twigs was photographed with Parisian model Brieuc Breitenstein sightseeing on the Spanish island. The duo appeared really comfortable with each other’s company as they spent some quality time together.

FKA Twigs kept it low-key with a pair of ripped jeans matched with a white crop top and black sneakers. She accessorized her look with a white sweatshirt wrapped around her waist.

Breitenstein, on the other hand, sported an all-black ensemble matched with a baseball cap and white sneakers.

In the photos, the two were engaged in what seemed to be a passionate conversation, gazing at each other intently. At one point, the model appeared to be nuzzling the singer’s hair as they stood close together.

The previous evening, FKA Twigs and Breitenstein were also spotted together enjoying Ibiza’s famed night life.

With the singer’s latest sighting with a new man, and Robert’s previous dinner date with Katy Perry, many are wondering if the couple has officially called it quits. It can be recalled that they have been bombarded with endless split rumors, especially since they have been quite mum about the status of their relationship.

Ibiza Wednesday | #fkatwigs A post shared by FKA Updates/Pictures (@itsfkatwigs) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Meanwhile, a source allegedly confirmed to Celebrity Insider that Pattinson and FKA Twigs are currently on a break in their relationship. Apparently, the couple has been having problems for a while.

Despite that, the insider claimed that “there’s still hope” for Robert and FKA Twigs, noting that the Remember Me actor “definitely still wants to try” to work things out.

The source also clarified that Katy has nothing to do with the couple’s alleged break, adding that the only thing to blame is their hectic schedules.

“What they really need is to spend some quality time together. The problem is they’re both so insanely busy with their careers that they’re hardly ever in the same place. The only thing to blame here is their busy schedules and the long distance, not Katy.”

Last week, Robert was spotted having dinner with Katy at the Sunset Tower in Hollywood. The duo was photographed sitting next to each other as they enjoyed a meal with a group of friends. Sources noted that Perry and Pattinson appeared to break off from their group and enjoy each other’s company instead.

In July, Robert’s interview with Howard Stern added fuel to speculations that things are not going smoothly between Pattinson and FKA Twigs. The actor told Stern that he is “kind of” engaged to FKA Twigs after he proposed in early 2015.

It remains unclear whether the couple has parted ways for good or are just trying to keep things private as much as possible. So far, Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have yet to address the recent breakup rumors.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]