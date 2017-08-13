Stassi Schroeder Reveals Patrick Dumped Her Again, This Time On Their Anniversary

Stassi Schroeder was back with her boyfriend, Patrick Meagher, once again, but it turns out he has dumped her on their anniversary. E! Online shared the news that Patrick broke up with her yesterday. Of course, the Vanderpump Rules star is upset by this news. Just yesterday, Stassi shared all about how much she loved Patrick and that they had just celebrated four years together. Now, she is revealing that he broke up with her once again. Fans want details, and Stassi is being pretty quiet about it all so far.

Stassi had just planned a big anniversary trip for them to Mexico and then he broke up with her on their anniversary. Stassi shared the news on her Twitter account by saying, “Broken up with on our anniversary after I planned a trip for us to Mexico. Call me Carrie Bradshaw. @rachaelnobrien you’re coming w me now.” It looks like she is going to need someone else to take the trip with her. Stassi has some pretty great fans that might be willing to do it, though.

Fans are really curious about what happened with Patrick and Stassi. So far, she isn’t giving out the details about why they split. The fans want more details, but more than likely they will end up coming out on the new season of Vanderpump Rules. Hopefully, the cameras were able to catch some of the drama between Patrick and Stassi.

The fans have seen Stassi and Patrick with their on-again and off-again relationship. He hasn’t been on Vanderpump Rules with her, but he actually started filming this season with her. You have to wonder if this ended up causing problems in their relationship. Stassi actually moved across the country to live by him, but then they split and she moved back, joining Vanderpump Rules once again.

Are you shocked to hear that Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher broke up again? Do you think that these two will end up back together? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo. It has not been confirmed yet at this time when the show will return, but many expect that Lisa Vanderpump and her SUR servers will be back for more drama soon.

