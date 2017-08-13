‘The Bachelor’ 2018: Does Rachel Lindsay’s Runner-Up Peter Kraus Want The Job?

The Bachelorette 2017 just wrapped up last week with Rachel Lindsay finally being able to reveal her final choice and who she is engaged to. Many were shocked to learn Rachel was engaged to Bryan Abasolo and not one of the fan favorites, Peter Kraus. Now that the finale has aired, fans are anxiously awaiting an announcement of who will be chosen to be The Bachelor 2018. Peter, along with Eric Bigger and Dean Unglert, appear to be top contenders for the upcoming gig, but does Kraus even want the opportunity?

Us Weekly shared details about how 31-year-old Peter is doing since breaking up with Rachel. Peter also shared his thoughts on possibly becoming the next Bachelor. Kraus says he is moving on and in the process of getting to a happier place. While Peter admits it was difficult to see Rachel last week on After the Final Rose, Kraus says he definitely got some closure from the experience. As for whether or not Peter wants the job of handing out roses for the upcoming season of The Bachelor, Kraus says he would really have to think it over.

Reality TV World shared an interview Peter did following The Bachelorette finale in which he was prompted further about becoming The Bachelor. It was pointed out that there has been a huge social media push for him and Kraus was asked if he would consider taking on the role for the new 2018 season.

Peter said, “Consider, sure. As of right now, am I thinking about it? No. Last night was really, really tough; this entire process has been really tough on me.”

When asked what about the opportunity scared him, Peter said, “Being the head of all this, being in Rachel’s position — what I saw her go through the entire time — was a lot of pressure. You are the face of a franchise, you’re the face of, you know, an entire population of people who love the show and love people on it. And that’s hard.”

While there are many fans out there who would love to see Peter as the next Bachelor, Rachel is not one of them. International Business Times shared Rachel’s thoughts on who should become the next lead. Rachel said she really didn’t want any of her final four for the role and mentioned Alex Bordyukov as a possibility. Abasolo agreed with Lindsay.

With such strong feelings towards Peter, why wouldn’t Rachel want him to have the opportunity to find love on The Bachelor? Rachel admits that she feels somewhat manipulated by Peter since he claimed to love her, but was not ready to propose. She reportedly felt that perhaps Peter strung her along a bit. It did not help matters when Peter told her during their breakup that a life with anyone but him would be “mediocre.” Peter has since apologized for his harsh words.

It will be interesting to find out who will be chosen and who will accept the journey to find love of their own. Do you want to see Peter as The Bachelor? Fans are hoping that announcement will come during the new season of Bachelor in Paradise as it did last year when Nick Viall was cast as the leading man.

The Bachelorette may be over for now, but Bachelor in Paradise is set to premiere Monday night, August 14, on ABC. Tune in for more excitement and drama as alumni of The Bachelor franchise return to Mexico in hopes of finding lasting love.

[Featured Image by Peter Kraus/Instagram]