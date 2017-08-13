Biggest Reason Why WWE Officials Want Sasha Banks To Face Alexa Bliss Instead Of Nia Jax Revealed

Next week on Monday Night Raw, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax will battle for the chance to face Alexa Bliss at WWE SummerSlam for the Raw Women’s Championship. Bliss facing either competitor wasn’t what WWE officials had in mind for the biggest party of the summer, but Bayley’s recent injury has forced a big change in creative plans for the Raw Women’s Title over the rest of the year. Since Bayley could be on the sidelines for the rest of 2017, WWE officials are now looking at Sasha Banks and Nia Jax to step up in her absence.

Based on their success together at WWE Great Balls of Fire, the WWE Universe assumed the feud between The Boss and Little Miss Bliss would continue into WWE SummerSlam. The two have some real-life heat in the locker room, which has given their rivalry an extra boost of intrigue and some tension to their matches.

However, it’s possible that WWE officials could pull the trigger on Nia Jax’s rumored push that could result in a major babyface turn for her against Alexa Bliss. While that storyline is only a matter of time, it is being reported that WWE officials do not want to give Jax the title opportunity at SummerSlam for one specific reason.

Apparently, WWE officials are said to be excited for the Bliss vs. Jax to happen. However, the feeling is that their rivalry will be a major storyline. Since WWE SummerSlam is only a week away, WWE officials do not want to rush their match on a very short buildup. As a result, the likelihood for Raw this week is for Sasha to become the No. 1 Contender and receive another opportunity for the Raw Women’s Title in Brooklyn.

Before Bayley’s injury, there was a lot of speculation about The Boss rekindling her rivalry with Bayley into the fall while Bliss and Jax feud over the Raw Women’s Championship. Unfortunately, Bayley’s injury may force Sasha Banks to take a backseat because Bliss vs. Jax is said to be the plan after the biggest party of the summer. After almost a year of waiting, Nia Jax will be receiving a significant push into the Raw Women’s Title picture. WWE officials need to get through WWE SummerSlam first and then it will be the right time.

[Featured Image by WWE]