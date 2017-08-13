Chris Hemsworth Says He Felt Liberated By Thor’s New Haircut In ‘Ragnarok’

Between 2011 and 2015, Chris Hemsworth starred in four films as the superhero Thor for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In each of those films, he has worn a long-haired wig in order to bring the character to life, and yet when the actor returns for his third solo outing, and fifth adventure overall, in Thor: Ragnarok, things will be different. For this third solo Thor movie, he will not only be losing his hammer, Mjolnir, but he will also be stripped of his golden locks as well.

While Thor might be losing his long locks due to being in captivity, according to Cinema Blend, this unwilling haircut for the character was actually a good thing for Chris Hemsworth. It would seem that the wig was actually a hindrance in some ways for the actor, and by losing it in Thor: Ragnarok it actually allowed him to be more physical.

Although Chris Hemsworth did have to wear the wig for parts of the movie early on, once the wig came off and he was able to go with the shorter hair look, things changed. In fact, Hemsworth said that once the wig came off he “instantly felt” like he could both speak and move differently than he had been. Even the actor’s reactions to things changed once he no longer had to wear the wig.

Chris Hemsworth shared that once this aesthetic was stripped away from the character, it actually allowed him to take on an entirely new attitude. He even said that the Thor in Ragnarok felt like a completely different person. It was this change that the actor said made things “hugely liberating and freeing,” especially since he actually found himself getting bored with his own character, so by changing things up with the hair, it gave Thor an entirely new persona.

According to Screen Rant, the change in Thor’s looks was not the only shift in Ragnarok. The film’s director, Taika Waititi, also pointed out that the film itself has a new aesthetic. There was a new look to the costumes and even the colors from previous Marvel movies. This is apparently because the look comes straight from the original comics. Taika Waititi shared that the overall look of the movie was heavily inspired by the art of Jack Kirby. The director described the film as having the feel of a “colorful cosmic adventure.”

With not only the look of the film being different, but also its hero, Thor: Ragnarok sounds like it will be a different viewing experience for longtime fans. Not only did Chris Hemsworth get a chance to be liberated by his haircut, but the visuals themselves will also add to the overall feel of an entirely new adventure. Audiences will get to see how all of the changes translate to the big screen when Thor: Ragnarok arrives in theaters on November 3.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]