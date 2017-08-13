'American Horror Story: Cult' Releases Trailer-Teaser This Weekend [Video]

American Horror Story: Cult is rolling into Season 7 with a massive amount of hype and a reinvigorated interest in the show. Although last year was a bit of a letdown for fans who did not find out the AHS theme until Roanoke premiered, it seems as though producers for the FX show are being more open this year and building hype based off the content and theme of the show, which is in some way relating cult activity to the 2016 presidential election.

With the release of two new teaser-trailers for Season 7 of American Horror Story, the producers have found their way back to the ultra-creepy presentation that they were so famous for in the beginning, when they started Murder House on its killing spree in 2011. That includes creepy elements of the show being mixed in with certain everyday people and general everyday things. It’s almost like the cult is trying to brainwash us… pun intended.

Fans of American Horror Story will be delighted to see that the show’s producers are taking the Cult theme very seriously and making sure that all video elements being released for the season exhibit maximum amounts of creep and disturbances.

Nevertheless, Season 7 of American Horror Story has plenty of material to work with, considering American pop culture is filled with cult activity, which includes the Charles Manson cult, the Jim Jones cult, and David Koresh among others. Cults are something that are uniquely American due to their ability to practice their religion freely in one of the world’s oldest democracy.

What can be most frightening about American Horror Story: Cult is the fact that many of the details that might be featured on Season 7 of the show could in fact come true, and might even be based on real events that have been fictionalized for the purposes of originality on the show.

“American Horror Story: Hotel” Convened a Bunch of Serial Killers for Its Twisted… https://t.co/SqXtIIW9X6 pic.twitter.com/rfSNErLVNT — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) October 29, 2015

Producers for American Horror Story have already proven that they are willing to take real incidents from the past and fictionalize them in their series. That includes H.H. Holmes (Mr. March), the Zodiac Killer, Ted Bundy, and many other serial killers that appeared on Season 5, AHS: Hotel.

Take a look at the teaser-trailers below and tune into the premiere of American Horror Story: Cult on September 5.

[Featured Image by FX]