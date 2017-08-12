Bindi Irwin Spotted Wearing A Ring On Left Hand For International Diamond Day

Bindi Irwin of Dancing With the Stars has fans wondering what is going on with her after she was seen with a ring on her left-hand ring finger. Us Weekly Magazine shared the news about Bindi being seen with this ring and what the ring on her finger actually means.

Bindi has been dating Chandler Powell for a while now and the couple seems to be doing great. In honor of International Diamond Day, on Saturday, August 12, Bindi and Chandler were both seen with big rings on their fingers, but they were just green Ring Pops and not engagement rings. Fans have wondered for a while if Bindi and Chandler will end up engaged. Bindi had her ring on her left-hand ring finger, but Chandler didn’t, probably because it wouldn’t fit there.

The caption of the picture says, “When diamonds are out of your budget… buy ring pops instead! Just found out that it is #InternationalDiamondDay!????❤️???????? @chandlerpowell.” Maybe someday soon Chandler will be buying Bindi a real diamond, but it doesn’t look like they are there just yet. The fans are actually speculating that this Ring Pop is an engagement ring, but it really doesn’t seem that Bindi meant it that way.

Chandler and Bindi are constantly talking about each other on social networks. It looks like they are a great couple, one that could go the distance. They actually met back in 2013 at Bindi Irwin’s family zoo in Australia and the couple has been together ever since. This is a long distance relationship that isn’t easy for them considering that Powell attends the University of Central Florida and Irwin lives in Australia. They have been able to make it work.

While Bindi Irwin was on Dancing With the Stars, Chandler supported her on the show. These two have been together for several years and it looks like an engagement could easily be in their future, but for now, they just aren’t there yet. Instead, they are just enjoying rocking their cheap Ring Pops for International Diamond Day. You never know if it will be a diamond ring on that finger at some point.

Did you expect to hear that Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell were engaged? Do you think that this couple will end up married eventually? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]