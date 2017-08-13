GFW Spoilers: Former WWE Intercontinental Champion To Debut On ‘Impact Wrestling” Very Soon

It’s always a big deal when a former titleholder from WWE signs with Global Force Wrestling, and it certainly seems as if that is what has happened with a former Intercontinental Champion. Even though he has been with Lucha Underground for a few years now, it appears as if Johnny Mundo, formerly known as John Morrison in WWE, is heading to Global Force Wrestling for a lot more work.

Earlier this month, Mundo worked a few live events for GFW, and that announcement came near the end of July. It was only a handful of house shows and there didn’t appear to be much more to the deal even though GFW and Lucha Underground have some form of a working agreement.

While no more than those three dates have been officially announced by GFW, it does seem as if Mundo is going to make his Impact Wrestling debut soon.

Wrestling Inc. knew that Johnny Mundo (John Morrison) was set to appear at a pop culture convention called StocktonCon 2017 later this month. The event is still scheduled to take place on Aug. 19 and 20 in Stockton, California, but Mundo is not going to be there and it is all due to some obligations he has with GFW.

The official social media accounts let fans know the unfortunate news that Mundo would no longer be appearing at StocktonCon.

Very sorry to announce that due to a contractural agreement with GFW Impact Wrestling, @TheRealMorrison is unable to attend StocktonCon — StocktonCon (@StocktonCon) August 8, 2017

This is rather interesting timing as StocktonCon actually takes place during the next set of Impact Wrestling tapings. Those TV recordings are set to take place at Universal Studios Orlando from Aug. 17 – 20, and if Mundo was at the convention in California, he certainly couldn’t make the tapings.

While GFW has said nothing regarding his signing or working further dates with the company, it is obvious that StocktonCon was told a reason for his having to cancel. In an interesting turn of events, StocktonCon announced soon after (one minute later) that Mundo’s ex-girlfriend would now be appearing.

We are very excited to announce that @RealMelina will be a Special Guest at StocktonCon on August 19-20! pic.twitter.com/4vV4kObsDo — StocktonCon (@StocktonCon) August 8, 2017

During Johnny Mundo’s appearances for GWF’s non-televised live events, he usually partnered with other superstars for tag team matches. Most of the time, he teamed with James Storm and Moose to take on Eli Drake, Lashley, and EC3.

If it ends up being true that Johnny Mundo (John Morrison) has signed with Global Force Wrestling, it would be huge for the promotion. At the same time, there are rumors that Rey Mysterio won’t end up back in WWE, but he will also sign with GFW as well. Should those two former champions from WWE arrive in the company, it would be huge blows for Lucha Underground who keeps having new problems pop up.

[Featured Image by WWE]