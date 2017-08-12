‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Josh Gives Paul A Hot Tip, Jason’s Game In Trouble, And Elena Does Damage Control

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Josh Martinez gave Paul Abrahamian a hot tip. He disclosed that Jason Dent had a final three deal with himself and Mark Jansen. Josh added that the only way to ensure that wouldn’t happen is to get rid of Mark next. Other BB19 spoilers indicate that Christmas Abbott chatted with Elena as she tried to explain how she’s tried to separate herself from Cody and Jessica Graf.

Online Big Brother shared that Josh thinks that Jason is naive. Paul agreed with him and added that Jason is not naive exactly, he’s gullible. Josh goes into full detail about his previous final three deal with Jason and Mark. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that getting Mark out of the house would solve that problem, but Paul questioned if he could really trust Jason.

Big Brother 19 spoilers revealed that Paul headed to the HOH room to spill the scoop on Mark to Alex Ow. Paul looked perplexed and frustrated by Josh’s scoop. Is Paul thinking of getting rid of Jason this week? It certainly seems like that could be a possibility, especially if Elena wins the POV.

Alone in the HOH room, Paul and Alex talk about who they should evict after Cody. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Paul thinks they need to get rid of Mark. Of course, the BB19 viewers know that a double eviction could put a snag in their Week 8 eviction plans. It would be the perfect time to take out a big target.

Alex doesn’t believe Jason’s deal with Mark is genuine. Alex added that Jason probably feels guilty about Mark going home soon. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Paul asked Alex not to tell anyone what Josh said about Jason and Mark.

Christmas apologized to Elena about the big blow up with Mark on Friday evening. Big Brother 19 spoilers suggest that Elena was trying to do some damage control, just in case she doesn’t win the POV competition. Elena explained that she’s tried to distance herself from Cody and Jessica, but it was hard to do. Big Brother 19 spoilers stated that Elena genuinely liked Jessica as a person and had difficulty separating that from game play.

One thing is sure, Paul is running the Big Brother house and has control of nearly every houseguest in the BB19 game— all except Cody.

Big Brother 19 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings on CBS.

[Featured Image by CBS]