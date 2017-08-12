Rich Piana: Police Uncover ’20 Bottles Of Steroids’ In Pro Bodybuilder’s Home

Following a search of his residence by authorities, Rich Piana, a professional bodybuilder, had 20 bottles of steroids stored at his home, according to a police report cited and obtained by TMZ Sports.

Piana was found unresponsive in his Florida home after he suddenly collapsed, TMZ reported. Rich’s fitness model girlfriend, Chanel Jansen, said she tried to catch Piana when he collapsed, but due to his massive size and weight, she could not. Chanel told officials that Piana struck his head during the fall.

Chanel attempted to give the 46-year-old bodybuilding champ CPR, but it was to no avail.

Jansen promptly called 911 and reported that Piana had suffered a possible overdose, law enforcement officers said in a statement. When medical personnel arrived, they rushed Piana to the hospital. Under the care of doctors, Rich was placed in a medically induced coma.

Following the incident, rumors swirled that Piana died from an overdose.

According to a previous update from his girlfriend, Rich is “alive and fighting for his life.” Today, Chanel released a statement regarding Piana’s current medical state.

“I just want to be clear [Piana] is STILL ALIVE,’ Jansen wrote to Instagram. ‘All myself and his family are asking for is POSITIVE thoughts, prayers, and love.”

The energy of Golds Venice is unbelievable I would always feel like 20lbs bigger when I walk through the doors and get an Insane pump and usually discover a couple new veins popping out somewhere!! Damn I miss that place!! To all the lucky ones Training their now #loveitkillit #enjoythejourney #livinthedream A post shared by Rich Piana (@1dayumay) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Immediately following the incident, Jansen quickly took to Instagram to clear up the rumors of Rich Piana’s death by posting an update, together with a photo of herself posing with Piana.

“I will not be posting any updates after this until further notice. I just want to be clear [Piana] is STILL ALIVE… All myself and his family are asking for is POSITIVE thoughts, prayers, and love.”

Chanel continued on to ask her followers to send Rich Piana well wishes, prayers, and love.

“PLEASE, I’m BEGGING you all to have some respect and realize how EXTREMELY difficult this is for us. Thank you to all of you staying positive and sending well wishes, prayers, and love. We appreciate it more than you will ever know.”

Piana previously came forward and admitted to the public that he had been spending thousands of dollars a month on anabolic steroids, according to the Daily Mail.

The drugs, according to Piana, has assisted him in enhancing his ardent bodybuilding career and fitness lifestyle.

“If you have the choice to stay natural or do steroids, stay natural. There’s no reason to do steroids, you’re only hurting your body, you’re hurting yourself… If you want to become a professional bodybuilder, guess what – you’re probably going to have to f***in’ do ’em. You’re not going to have a choice.”

Piana admitted that he began feeling pressure to intensify his routine after he started getting kicked offstage during shows.

“I was getting to the point where I was getting blown off stage if I wasn’t going to do steroids, so I took that step.”

Just last year, Piana and his wife, Sara Heimis, announced their decision to separate after nearly one year of marriage. Piana released a video accusing Heimis of marrying him so she may obtain a green card. In the controversial video, he also alleged she stole money from him.

Piana, a former Mr. California, is popular on YouTube, with many videos on his channel garnering millions of views. Rich also has a large fan base on Instagram with 1.2 million followers.

