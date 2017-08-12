Natalee Holloway’s Dad Shares Thoughts On Allegedly Finding Out Where Her Body Is Located

Natalee Holloway disappeared 12 years ago while on her senior trip in Aruba. Now it turns out that they may know what happened to her body and her dad Dave Holloway is speaking out. In Touch Weekly shared the details about what Natalee’s dad is saying and what allegedly happened to his daughter. New information recently came out.

The Inquisitr shared the details about what Natalee’s dad found out may have happened to his daughter. Her body has still not been located, but that is because an informant named Gabriel says that her body was allegedly taken in and cremated and then the ashes were thrown into the ocean. If this is really what happened to Natalee, then her family will never get the closure they wanted of finding their daughter alive or finding her body.

Natalee’s dad Dave Holloway told In Touch Weekly “I thought we would find her quickly. I never dreamed that we’d be this long without an answer.” Natalee’s parents have never stopped looking for since the day she went missing twelve years ago.

In the upcoming Oxygen special, The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway, this informant Gabriel will speak out explaining that Natalee allegedly choked on her vomit and Joran van der Sloot buried her. He goes on to say that her family got close to finding her, so that is when the body was dug up and cremated.

Dave Holloway also shared his thoughts on this saying, “I’ve conditioned myself to try not to get emotional and to put up a wall. But a lot of those things [we were told were] getting graphic, and you know, it hits the heart. You’re talking about my daughter.” This has been a very emotional journey for the entire Holloway family as they searched for Natalee and tried to get Joran van der Sloot to give them answers. So far, Natalee’s mom isn’t saying anything, but she has also been very involved in the search for her daughter.

Dave also said, “Twelve years and we still have nothing, until now. This is the most credible lead I’ve ever seen… Justice will be served.” Joren van der Sloot is in prison already, but for another murder. He has never been charged with anything that stuck in the disappearance of Natalee Holloway. She allegedly met Joran van der Sloot at a bar on what was supposed to be her last night in Aruba before heading back home.

Missing teen #NataleeHolloway's father knows where her body is & his reveal is shocking????Thinking of her family????????❤️ https://t.co/62cvaGNy5e pic.twitter.com/1ZQo504Rwy — Wetpaint (@WetpaintTV) August 9, 2017

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]