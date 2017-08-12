‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Believe They Saw Catelyn Stark’s Ghost, Will ‘GOT’ Feature Lady Stoneheart?

Game of Thrones Episode 4 concluded with the Lannister army decimated by Daenerys Targaryen, her fire-breathing dragon, and a fierce Dothraki tribe. But beyond the vicious fighting, Daenerys battles to become the queen of the seven kingdoms. Dedicated Game of Thrones viewers claimed to have seen the resurrected Catelyn Stark walk past her daughter Arya as she prepared to touch swords with Brienne in the grounds of Winterfell.

The Daily Mail shared the passing moment comes as Arya reminds Brienne of the promise she made her mother just before her death. Game of Thrones spoilers indicate that Brienne promised Catelyn that she would serve her and her daughters (Arya and Sansa).

Game of Thrones spoilers state that just as Arya mentioned her mother’s name, a ghostly image of Catelyn Stark passed by and vanished behind the gate of Winterfell. It led to the speculation that Catelyn Stark could be (sort of) alive.

Catelyn was a major character in Game of Thrones for three seasons. She was murdered alongside her son, Robb Stark, and his pregnant wife, Talisa. The episode which featured their death was dubbed by the fans as “The Red Wedding,” due to the brutal fashion they died.

Author George R.R. Martin brought Catelyn back as ghoulish undead Lady Stoneheart in his book series, but she has yet to make a return in the HBO series. In the book series, Catelyn returned as Lady Stoneheart after her death. However, HBO has said multiple times they didn’t “plan” on featuring the character, Lady Stoneheart.

The series writer has been adamant that Lady Stoneheart will not be part of the series, but the Game of Thrones fans are not convinced. They suggest that the image seen in Episode 4 is proof that Lady Stoneheart could be making an appearance soon.

The response on Twitter about Catelyn’s return has been mixed. Many Game of Thrones fans would love to see her return. Others don’t believe that she would add anything more to the series.

Time will tell if HBO is trying to throw the Game of Thrones fans off. Do you think Lady Stoneheart passed by during Brienne and Arya’s exchange at the gate of Winterfell?

