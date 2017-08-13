Major Details Revealed About John Cena’s Schedule After ‘WWE SummerSlam’

Since the decision was made for John Cena to become a “free agent” on WWE television, there’s been quite a bit of speculation about how WWE officials are planning to use Cena on both Raw and SmackDown Live before he needs to take another hiatus from the ring. Since returning last month, Cena has continued to be featured for “the blue brand,” but that is all about to change after the biggest party of the summer is over.

At WWE SummerSlam, John Cena will face Baron Corbin for the first time. The powers that be haven’t left the two men a lot of time to build their rivalry, but their match in Brooklyn will likely be a one-off because it is now being reported that Cena will be moving to Raw after the PPV and is scheduled for several dates for “the red brand,” including many WWE live events and the next Raw PPV WWE No Mercy in September.

Aside from one SmackDown Live event, John Cena will be working exclusively for the Raw brand, which is an indication that his next feud will be with someone new after WWE SummerSlam. There have been some rumors about the long-awaited rivalry between Cena and Samoa Joe finally happening on WWE television, but the 16-time WWE World Champion must get through Baron Corbin at WWE SummerSlam first.

Baron Corbin currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. If Cena is heading to Raw after the PPV, it’s logical for him to put over The Lone Wolf before he makes the jump. However, WWE officials have a strong tendency to book the briefcase holder to lose a lot of matches, especially if the powers that be are planning for Corbin to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE SummerSlam.

The reason why John Cena has become a “free agent” is for WWE officials to utilize him to the best of their ability. On paper, Cena putting over Baron Corbin during the biggest party of the summer before the latter becomes the WWE Champion is extremely helpful to boost him to the next level overnight. For John Cena, he’s been booked specifically to be featured on Raw over the next several weeks, which means the powers that be have major plans for him through WWE No Mercy. Afterward, the fans will see what happens next.

