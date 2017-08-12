Farrah Abraham Still Not Attending Mother’s Wedding Despite Date And Venue Change

The Inquisitr recently reported that Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen, had changed the venue and date of her upcoming wedding to Dr. David Merz. Originally, Deb planned to tie the knot in Bora Bora, but she stated that unfortunately “something had come up” that made getting married in her dream location impossible. It has been speculated that Debra might be appearing on a new season of Bridezillas since the Teen Mom OG grandmother publicly announced that she had applied for the WeTV show.

Farrah Abraham previously stated that she was not interested in attending her mother’s wedding in Bora Bora, saying that she found it healthier for herself and daughter Sophia to celebrate from afar.

But now that Deb and Dr. David have changed their date and venue (now it’s in November at the Omaha Zoo, close to Farrah’s hometown of Council Bluffs), many wondered whether Farrah Abraham might change her mind about attending the nuptials.

It appears, however, that the date change and venue change makes no difference to Debra’s daughter. Whether her mother gets married in Bora Bora or close to home, she has no plans of attending. And although her daughter, Sophia, 8, has a close relationship with her grandmother, she won’t be attending the gathering either.

Farrah Abraham says she hopes the day goes well for her and that she is happy, but that she won’t be bothering to change her schedule for the new date. Part of the issue Farrah Abraham has with Deb’s marriage is because of the man she decided to marry. On the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, Farrah was seen attempting to engage Dr. David during a family vacation, but had trouble even getting a word out of him. Instead, he stared at the television or walked off during family time, which Deb insisted was him attempting to give them privacy.

Since then, Farrah’s relationship with her ex, Simon Saran, has also fallen to the wayside. The pair have been fighting non-stop via social media, while Farrah has been spotted partying it up in Las Vegas and showing Simon exactly what he has been missing.

