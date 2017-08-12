‘Destiny 2’ Boasts Over 80 PVE Activities At Launch

The original Destiny launched to a load of complaints about a lack of content. That problem appears to be addressed for Destiny 2 and its scheduled release to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in less than a month, according to a report from the latest issue of Edge Magazine.

Edge was given an exclusive look at the final version of the game set to be released on September 9. What they learned from Bungie is the game will come with a combination of over 80 missions and other PvE activities.

There was no breakdown of how many of those activities will be story missions, strikes, raid, or patrol activities like the recently revealed Flashpoints. By comparison, Destiny 1 released with just over 40 PvE activities. It was only three years’ worth of expansions that it reached over 80 PvE activities.

According to Bungie, there was so much content for Destiny 2 that they realized it was more content than the progression system could handle. The disparity was fixed for the full release.

Of course, it is not just the amount of content that Bungie corrected for Destiny 2. The amount of story content has been increased greatly, starting with a greater number of cut-scenes plus an emphasis on supporting characters like Commander Zavala, Cayde-6, and Ikora Rey, as previously covered.

One other interesting bit of PvE content news is how Nightfall strikes will have a timer added to them. Each Nightfall will have timers of varying lengths, but it isn’t clear in the Edge article if players will fail the strike if not completed in time or if this is to earn a bonus reward like what was added with Rise of Iron.

Destiny 2 launches September 6 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The PC version is scheduled to be released on October 24.

Before that, PC owners will get their hands on the Destiny 2 beta starting Monday, August 28, for those who pre-ordered the game or have an early access code via Blizzard’s Battle.net. The beta will then open to everyone on Tuesday, August 29, and run through Thursday, August 31. It does include some tweaks from the console beta plus a new multiplayer map.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]