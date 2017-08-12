‘Dance Moms’ Photoshoot Sparks Rumors Of A New Tour With Original Cast

The Inquisitr previously reported that Christi Lukasiak, the mother of Dance Moms’ Chloe Lukasiak, recently posted a photo of Chloe, Kendall Vertes, Nia Sioux and Kalani Hilliker on her Instagram, stating that, “you’re going to love what we’re going to tell you.”

As the future of Dance Moms isn’t exactly clear, many have jumped to the conclusion that the girls would be featured on a spin-off show or that they had signed contracts to appear in the up-in-the-air eighth season of the show.

While nothing has been confirmed, the swirling rumors state that the four girls, and their mothers, will be embarking on a tour of the United States where they will be doing meet and greets with their fans. If the tour is successful, they will be going to Europe, Australia and other places in the world where there is a market for the television show.

Previously, the girls have toured globally with their former dance coach, Abby Lee Miller, which is partially what got Abby into trouble that led to her prison time. During a trip to Australia, Abby failed to declare $10,000 in cash assets she earned while overseas when returning to the United States of America, which added to her fraud sentence.

If the girls are touring abroad, hopefully they have learned their lesson from Abby.

You guys are gonna looooove what we are gonna tell you! ❤️#JustGettingStarted A post shared by Christi Lukasiak (@christilukasiak) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

Dance Moms is currently playing on Lifetime, showing Season 7B, which is before Abby Lee Miller was even sentenced to one year and a day in prison. However, the series promises to bring a whole lot of drama, as Abby quits the show and the girls are forced to find another dance coach. They eventually will end up with Cheryl Burke from Dancing with the Stars, whom all of the girls have confessed to adoring as a coach.

There is currently no word on whether the show will be returning for an eighth season. There is talk that it will, but this time focusing on the mini team of dancers and phasing out the older, original girls, some of whom who have been with the show since the very first season.

We are better together????⚡️ A post shared by Kendall Vertes (@kendallvertes) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]