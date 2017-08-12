Insider Insists Kylie Jenner Is Not Pregnant With Travis Scott’s Baby

Part of being a member of an extremely famous family is having to deal with insane rumors surrounding your personal life. Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is unfortunately not exempt from whacky stories about her life being printed all over the media.

While rumors have swirled that Kylie Jenner is marrying Travis Scott after just a few months of dating, the latest gossip is that Kylie is four months pregnant with his baby. However, an insider close to the Kardashian-Jenner family has slammed the rumor, saying that Kylie is definitely not expecting any time soon.

It is reported that the insider who tipped off the media of Kylie’s fake pregnancy stated that Kylie is anxious to get a ring on her finger and hasn’t been using birth control with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. However, Kylie Jenner’s new show, Life of Kylie, has already been slammed as boring because it doesn’t mention anything about Kylie’s love life, and it has been reported that the star isn’t interested in talking about Tyga or Travis Scott on the show. Instead, she wants to focus on her businesses as well as her relationship with her best friend, not what’s going on in her love life.

Some tabloids have stated that because Kylie posted a photo of herself with a flat stomach, she is definitely not pregnant. However, if her pregnancy is supposedly early on, it wouldn’t necessarily matter. Although Kylie hasn’t responded to the rumors, it seems that not even acknowledging them is likely a way to dismiss them.

The star has been the subject of crazy tabloid rumors in the past. In 2015, it was reported that she was pregnant with Tyga’s baby, though this proved to be a fake story. Not too long ago, tabloids insisted that she was carrying Scott Disick’s child, her older sister, Kourtney’s ex.

According to recent reports, Kylie’s new show, Life of Kylie, has put the entire Kardashian-Jenner family into a tailspin. The show has already been branded as a “boring flop” and sources say that the show is going to be re-cut in order to make it seem more exciting for the viewers.

