‘Young And The Restless’ Week Of August 14 Spoilers: Nick Shocks Chelsea, Ravi And Ashley Hit The Sheets

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will shock Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) with a huge bombshell during the week of August 14. Nick will suggest that he and Chelsea should take their relationship to the next level. However, Chelsea isn’t sure she’s ready just yet. Other Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Ravi (Abhi Sinha) hit the sheets. It looks like a great week ahead on Young and the Restless.

Nick will make a suggestion to Chelsea that will throw her for a loop. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate since Victor (Eric Braeden) threw Nick out of tack house, he thinks this is the perfect time to take his relationship with Chelsea to the next level. However, Chelsea reaction isn’t exactly what he expected.

Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that Chelsea freaks out after Nick suggests they should move in together. Although she loves Nick, Chelsea isn’t sure she is ready to share her home. In her mind, the penthouse will always be her and Adam’s place, so the idea of sharing the space with Nick seems strange.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate Nick tries to convince Chelsea that it’s the right time for them to take things to the next level. Chelsea wonders if they are moving too fast, but Nick suggests it’s perfect timing.

Chelsea opens up to Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) about her hesitation to share her penthouse with Nick. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jordan tells her that she shouldn’t feel rushed to make a decision if she isn’t comfortable with Nick moving into her condo. He urged her to talk to Nick and tell him the truth. Jordan believes that Nick will understand and give her time.

Other Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Ravi and Ashley will finally hit the sheets after a long day exploring the outdoors in the woods. The night of passion could change their relationship. The Y&R spoilers indicate Ashley will make a major decision about her relationship with Ravi. Will she decide to give love a chance or decide to pump the brakes on their budding relationship?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

