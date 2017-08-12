Is Josiah Duggar Back Together With Marjorie Jackson?

Thus far, Josiah Duggar has been the only member of the family to announce a courtship and then not follow through with a marriage. However, rumors are swirling that he is back together with his old flame, Marjorie Jackson. The pair courted earlier in 2015, but called it quits after Josiah revealed that Marjorie felt like God was telling her the timing wasn’t right for the pair. Josiah stated that they called it “quits for a bit,” meaning that they were definitely leaving the door open for reconciliation.

Marjorie Jackson has gone on to write and published a book entitled Devoted: A Girl’s 31-Day Guide to Good Living With a Great God. Some have interpreted a few standout quotes as slams against the Duggar family, but it may be a bit of a stretch to say for certain.

Josiah Duggar isn’t always very active on social media, however, it has been reported that he has plastered pictures of himself with Marjorie in a few recent photos, but has deleted them rather quickly. This has made many fans of the Counting On television show wonder whether or not the pair have reunited and are considering starting up a courtship again, and that Marjorie might now think God’s timing is “appropriate.”

Merry Christmas! ????❄️????☃???????? #Jesusisthereasonfortheseason #friends A post shared by Josiah Duggar (@siduggar) on Dec 25, 2015 at 12:20pm PST

Most of Josiah’s posts on Instagram center around his life at home with his family and some friends close to the mega-family, but it appears his account hasn’t been updated since December 2015, though recent photos of him with Marjorie have been deleted, possibly in an attempt to keep their relationship under wraps.

There have been many rumors that the newest season of Counting On will focus on the boys and their courtships. According to hearsay, John David Duggar has been secretly courting a woman living in Texas for quite a while, and his relationship will be a feature on the newest season.

Joseph Duggar, the second Duggar boy to become engaged, is rumored to be marrying fiancee Kendra Caldwell this October. However, since his sister Joy-Anna pulled a bait and switch in which she stated she was getting married later than she was, many are expecting Joseph and Kendra to do the same.

Just finished filming a western movie with some of the Bates boys and friends. 'Twas fun Yall! @thebatesfam @lawbates #shortfilm #cowboys #jedduggar #jerduggar #duggarstudios A post shared by Josiah Duggar (@siduggar) on Aug 19, 2015 at 3:17pm PDT

