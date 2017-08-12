‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7 Spoilers: Regina’s New Alter Ego Is Hopeless, But Will Be Inspired By Someone

Once Upon A Time Season 7 premieres this fall on ABC network. So far, the new identities of a few characters have been released. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Regina Mills (Lana Parrilla) won’t be wearing suits and certainly won’t be in politics. Instead, her new alter ego is a woman named Roni who works in a bar. Recently, a few details were released, but there wasn’t much to go on. In a new report from Entertainment Weekly, some additional information about Roni was provided. Hold on to the remote, there is good news and bad news.

Possible OUAT Season 7 spoilers might be ahead. If you don’t want to find out any information about what to expect, then do not continue reading.

Regina’s alter ego in Once Upon A Time Season 7 will be drastically different. A different job, new location, a switch in apparel, and even her personality and how she views life will be altered. Roni will wear jeans and rocker T-shirts. Her hair won’t be as perfect as Regina’s. In fact, sneak peek photos indicate that she will prefer to have a messier hairstyle. Lana Parrilla previously said that Roni is kind of rough around the edges. This version of her character is “really different” and is “something else.”

While all these changes may seem exciting, it was hinted that there might be some sadness or emptiness to Roni’s world. When fans first meet her, she will be hopeless. In a sense, she has given up on life, Lana Parrilla hinted to the publication.

“She’s given up a little bit on life. She seems a little hopeless when we first meet her, and then Henry comes to town and things start to shift a little bit.”

Seeing Henry (Andrew J. West) after several years does not immediately jolt her memories. However, there is one particular character in Once Upon A Time Season 7 that will inspire her.

“No, there’s nothing there [with Henry’s arrival], and I like that. She’s just asleep. She’s not quite in touch with all that stuff yet. A few more things need to happen before she starts getting that feeling. Although, she is inspired by a character, and it shifts her a bit, at the end of the first episode.”

Some OUAT fans are predicting that Roni might be inspired by Henry and Cinderella’s (Dania Ramirez) daughter, Lucy (Alison Fernandez). However, that is just speculation and has not yet been confirmed.

In addition to Regina having a new identity, so will the other characters in Once Upon A Time. Hook will trade in his pirate ship for a police uniform. Like Regina, he is a little bit lost. However, he doesn’t really know what is missing. As everyone knows, the hole he feels is from not being close to his soul mate, Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison).

At one point in Season 7, Henry will have to be rescued and there will be a new curse. The villain this time is not the Evil Queen or anyone viewers know. It will be a new character named Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar). She just happens to be Cinderella’s wicked stepmother.

What do you think of what was revealed about Regina’s new alter ego? What do you believe is going on with Roni in Once Upon A Time Season 7? Find out what happens when ABC network airs new episodes of OUAT on October 6.

