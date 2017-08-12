Bryan Cranston And Wife Had Sex On Train Until Mortified Onlookers Emerged

Breaking Bad has gone off the air, but the star of the series is far from forgotten. Bryan Cranston is still a very popular celebrity, so his antics are always able to make it into front page news. It seems that Cranston and his wife once decided to take advantage of a tip that their travel agent gave him, which turned out to be an awful tip or one that he just got wrong.

When Cranston was married back in 1989, their honeymoon included a train ride from Switzerland to Italy. This was the type of train that transported not only you but your car as well. Cranston shared this story while he was on Conan Thursday night.

He said that the travel agent told him about a tradition on that train that honeymooners partake in. It seems this train goes through a few tunnels and this agent told Cranston a story about the third tunnel the train makes its way through. That third tunnel is a long one, it plunges the entire train in total darkness for 50 minutes.

It was during those 50 minutes that honeymooners have been known to take advantage of that darkness and engage in sex since it is so dark that you can’t even see your hand in front of your eyes. Cranston and his wife, Robin Dearden, stayed in their car during the trip, as did many of the other passengers in the surrounding vehicles.

They went through the first tunnel and then the second one came and went. When that third long and dark tunnel surrounded them, Cranston said to his wife that they were about to get busy right there in the car. He explains that they did have sex, which was done much to his wife’s “chagrin.” He describes the surroundings as,

“It was an absence of light. You couldn’t see your hand in front of your face … It was exciting.”

According to Page Six, there were some X-rated activities going on between Cranston and his wife with the complete darkness surrounding them.

As Cranston himself describes it, he waited for that 50 minutes of darkness to hit, but that 50 minutes was a little shorter than the travel agent let on according to the Breaking Bad star.

“All of a sudden within a short period of time I start seeing the features of my beautiful wife’s face, and I’m thinking my eyes are getting acclimated to this,” he shared. That’s when he told Conan and the audience that the train was suddenly thrust back into “broad daylight” and both husband and wife were “completely naked.”

Cranston ended his story by sharing the reaction from the kids in the car in front of them, as well as their grandmother when seeing them once daylight broke.

“The children in front are turning around and their grandmother’s like, ‘No no no no.’ She gives me a look like, ‘You! How? No!'”

He got a final laugh from the story when he shared his wife’s final words to him when daylight suddenly came flooding in.

“My gorgeous wife says to me those three words you always want to hear: ‘Get off me.'”

So much for a great honeymoon story, one might say that the star of Breaking Bad saw the light at the end of the tunnel a little too soon that day.

