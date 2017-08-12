WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey Still Unsure About Her Future

Current Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative for WWE, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, has recently stated that there have not been any recent talks with Ronda Rousey about coming on board with World Wrestling Entertainment in any fashion. According to Levesque, she is still quite unsure about her potential future in the WWE. While her joining the company seems to be a foregone conclusion at some point in the future, it may be further away than everyone was originally anticipating.

Ronda Rousey is no stranger to WWE programming, as she has appeared on it multiple times in the past. During a segment with WWE legend The Rock, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon at the company’s yearly flagship Pay Per View, WrestleMania 31, she was sitting ringside for the event and was eventually brought into the ring by The Rock for this particular portion of the show. After a brief stare down and a war of words, Rousey took Triple H to the mat with an arm-drag takedown and then proceeded to place McMahon in an arm-lock before letting her go. More recently, she appeared during the taping of the upcoming WWE Network exclusive series, the Mae Young Classic. Rousey was sitting ringside for this event, a special women’s only tournament in which her fellow Four Horsewomen member was involved in, Shayna Baszler.

The #MaeYoungClassic will celebrate and showcase female competitors from around the world. Great to have @RondaRousey join us tonight. pic.twitter.com/dQy9C1qFbH — Triple H (@TripleH) July 13, 2017

All of this has been building up and creating rumors that she eventually will find herself as a permanent member of the WWE roster, possibly facing Charlotte Flair at the upcoming WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans next April. Another potential match could see the UFC Four Horsewomen (Rousey, Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir) taking on the WWE Four Horsewomen (Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley) at the show of shows. The latter is being fueled by recent reports that Jessamyn Duke has started training at a professional wrestling school in California, and Marina Shafir is currently married to WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong, and has been recently featured in pre-taped segments on that programming quite heavily.

One thing appears certain. Ronda Rousey looks to be done in the UFC after she came back to that organization late last year since being away for 15 months, only to subsequently get knocked out by Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Levesque went on to say, “I think [Rousey] is in a transition period in her life and is in a great place. I think she’s getting married soon or something. Look, she has got a lot going on, but I’m all about creating opportunities. That’s what the Mae Young Classic is all about — creating opportunities for these women that they never had before. If Ronda Rousey wants that opportunity, I’d be happy to talk to her about it.”

With the finals of the Mae Young Classic set to take place on September 12 live from Las Vegas, perhaps we’ll see her again and get further clarification on her future in professional wrestling.

