As the paparazzi are bent on getting that exclusive first look at George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s twins, the couple is not taking any chances when it comes to their kids’ security. Following a recent incident where photographers illegally took photos of Ella and Alexander Clooney inside the family’s home in Italy, the Clooneys are reportedly beefing up their security to make sure similar incidents don’t happen again.

An insider told Grazia that Amal is really concerned about the children’s safety, and their recent encounter with intrusive photographers was the last straw.

“They are hell-bent on doing whatever it takes to protect the twins and they’ve told their security advisors that money is not an issue when it comes to ensuring their safety,” the source continued.

Amal and George Clooney reportedly installed additional video surveillance, basement bunkers, panic rooms and bulletproof walls inside their home to protect the twins.

In July, George Clooney blasted the French magazine, Voici, after they published unauthorized photos of Ella and Alexander. A representative of the Ocean’s Eleven actor told Vanity Fair that photographers from the publication illegally scaled the fence and climbed a tree inside the actor’s Lake Como estate in Italy and took photos of the infants inside the premises.

The 56-year-old star threatened to take legal action against the magazine and the photographers, promising that they will be “prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

This isn’t the first time sources claimed that Amal Clooney and George Clooney had been taking extra precaution to protect their family. It was previously reported that George hired a security detail to watch over each twin.

According to Daily Star, the two-time Oscar-winning actor hired “baby bouncers” to stand guard over the twins even while they sleep in the nursery. The twins’ personal bodyguards were reportedly hired for $318,000 per year.

George Clooney has long campaigned against paparazzi invading the private lives of celebrities and other public figures. In 2014, he kept his wedding to Amal in Italy away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. He also defended Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2011 when the former couple decided to sell photos of their children to prevent photographers from taking pictures of them without their consent.

Most significantly, Clooney delivered a fiery speech blasting the paparazzi after Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

Speaking to a group of reporters at the Screen Actors Guild office in Los Angeles, the actor blamed the paparazzi for the untimely death of Princess Diana, Vogue reported.

“Princess Di is dead, and who should we see about that? The driver of the car? The paparazzi? Or the magazines and papers who purchased these pictures and make bounty hunters out of photographers? If you weren’t hiding behind the profession of journalism, you would be an accomplice to a crime, and you would go to jail.”

Meanwhile, George Clooney stars in the upcoming film, Suburbicon, with Matt Damon and Julianne Moore. The film hits theaters on October 27.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]