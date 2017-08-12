Rebecca Gayheart, the wife of former Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane, is in mourning after finding out that her troubled sister, Rachel Gayheart, has died in the hospital after time in jail, and everything is shrouded in mystery. Rachel Gayheart was in Kentucky after time behind bars, and the jail administrator will not share why Gayheart was arrested, why she couldn’t make bail, and what caused her to be rushed to the hospital where she died days later. Rebecca Gayheart, who has had her own legal problems has helped out Rachel in the past with her financial struggles.

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane and wife Rebecca Gayheart are not the first celebrities to suffer the loss of a sibling, and are wondering what really happened. Last year, Hills star Kristin Cavallari and husband, NFL player Jay Cutler waited days until her brother, Michael Cavallari was found in the desert, and then longer until authorities found out what happened to him through an autopsy.

Michael Cavallari’s body was finally found in the Utah desert days after his car was found abandoned. Cavallari had been having mental health problems, as well as struggles with drugs and alcohol. Friends say he was fleeing California after a domestic violence arrest.

“He wanted out of California and he was struggling with alcohol and wanted to get away from everything.”

But the death of Rachel Gayheart is raising more questions than answers for authorities as well as the former Grey’s Anatomy star, and his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, the older sister of the dead woman. And prison administrator Lonnie Brewer is only giving cursory details about Rebecca Gayheart’s time in jail.

“She came to the jail first, then died in the hospital yesterday after being in the hospital three or four days. I don’t know what the cause of death is.”

Brewer admits that she knows more, but at this time, she can’t talk about it publicly.

“There’s a lot to the story but I can’t tell you more. It was an unfortunate incident. I can’t tell you why she was in jail. I am not talking about the family or giving out arrest details.”

But the father in law of the man who was called “Dr. McSteamy” on Grey’s Anatomy says that Rachel had a history with drugs. Curtis Gayheart, the father of Rachel and Rebecca Gayheart explained that Rachel had financial problems and issues with drugs.

“Rachel dug herself into a financial ditch and had to turn to her big sister for help. But Rebecca loves her and was happy she could bail her out. Rachel has had problems with drugs.”

Recently, Eric Dane talked about his own struggles with depression that caused him to take a break from acting after leaving Grey’s Anatomy. Dane had been working on The Last Ship, but took time off to battle his illness.

“I took some time off, I was dealing with some depression, which was kind of odd to me. I felt very conflicted about it because I didn’t really feel like I had anything to be depressed about.”

Dane claims that finding the right medication made all of the difference.

“You’ve got to listen to your body. It’s a very serious thing, and like I said, I felt very conflicted because I couldn’t figure out what I was depressed about.”

An autopsy is being done on Rachel Gayheart, and more details will soon be released.

What do you think happened to Rachel Gayheart, the sister-in-law of Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane?

