Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Getting Married Soon? Nope, But They Are ‘Brainstorming’ Wedding Ideas

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were both spotted wearing wedding bands at the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s home in eastern Kentucky on Sunday, sparking speculation that they are already married.

An insider for Hollywood Life, however, dismissed the rumors, explaining that the gold band spotted on Liam’s ring finger was a mere representation of his “promise” to Miley. Cyrus, for herself, was seen wearing a big ring with a glistening diamond on it.

“He wears that ring as more of a ‘promise’ to Miley, but they are not officially married. The only thing that is missing is the legal piece of paper. The pair is not focused on planning a wedding at this time. They are more focused on making their love as strong as possible.”

By all indications, Cyrus and Hemsworth should have been married a long time ago. For one, the couple has been #relationshipgoals since they rekindled their romance back in January 2016. Go through their social media accounts and one can easily tell that they’re madly in love with each other. So what’s taking them so long?

Has Miley Cyrus secretly married Liam Hemsworth? https://t.co/IfcALoZ5LY — The Sun (@TheSun) August 12, 2017

According to a report by TMZ, a source close to the couple said Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are taking their time about the wedding for one simple reason: they are happy with the way things are now. For the time being, they are both content “keeping each other happy” and are too busy tending to their individual careers.

“They enjoy spending time together and their chemistry has never been better in and out of the bedroom. They are in no hurry to change the status of anything in their relationship.”

“But for now, their focus will be on keeping each other happy and continuing to kick ass in their careers which keeps them super busy,” the source added.

Miley Cyrus is "missing" Liam Hemsworth in sweet selfies with their dog Dora — see the pics! https://t.co/OufDScn5rT pic.twitter.com/15tyG3Yk4T — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) August 7, 2017

That’s not to say that Miley and Liam are not talking about their eventual wedding at all. At the least, the couple has already brainstormed ideas as to which venue they’d like for the ceremony to take place, a source close to the couple said.

“They have so many great ideas for wedding venues, from the beaches of Malibu to the shores of Australia, they know when the time is right they will throw an epic wedding party for their friends and family,” a source told Hollywood Life.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus got engaged back in May 2012. They separated in September 2014 following an on-and-off relationship. The couple then rekindled their romance in January 2016 and things have gotten better for them since. On July 24, 2016, the Hannah Montana star took to Instagram to post a photo of herself lounging at a pool, a small diamond bar on her ring finger. This sparked rumors that she and Liam were already married. But of course, it turned out that they are not.

As if the fans aren’t excited enough, Cyrus’s father Billy Ray Cyrus tweeted a photo of his daughter Miley wearing a white dress, which predictably sparked rumors once again. The frenzy of speculation came to a point where the singer’s manager had to put the rumors to rest in an interview with Us Weekly.

While Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth don’t look like they’re getting married anytime soon, the two love birds couldn’t be happier with their relationship as it stands now. And that’s the most important thing.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]