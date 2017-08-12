‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Get Amazing News About Daughter Carly

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are finally set to reunite with their oldest daughter, Carly. The MTV reality stars haven’t seen their daughter in a very long time, and they’re over the moon that they get to have a visit with her this month.

According to In Touch Weekly magazine, Catelynn Lowell took to her social media account to reveal that she and Tyler Baltierra were about to reunite with their daughter. As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Catelynn and Tyler made the tough decision to place Carly up for adoption when they were only teenagers. The couple chose Brandon and Teresa Davis as their daughter’s adoptive parents, and had yearly visits for the first few years of Carly’s life.

However, Brandon and Teresa soon changed their tune about what they were comfortable with when it came to Carly being seen on television, or what Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra said about her on Teen Mom OG. Both couples seemingly got frustrated with the other and the visits came to a halt.

Lowell and Baltierra, who currently raise their second daughter, Nova, married in 2015, and Brandon, Teresa, and Carly were all in attendance. It was a happy day when the families came together, and now Catelynn and Tyler are thrilled to know that they’ll get to see Carly again very soon.

Catelynn revealed that the couple will be visiting with Carly in August, and that she is thrilled that little Nova will get to spend time with her big sister again. Despite all of the tension about visitation with Carly, the Teen Mom OG stars have always maintained that Brandon and Teresa are doing exactly what they are supposed to be doing, which is making decisions that they believe are in the best interest of Carly. Catelynn and Tyler harbor no animosity towards Brandon and Teresa, and say they feel very “blessed” to be able to have the upcoming visit with their daughter.

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra getting to have another visit with Carly?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]