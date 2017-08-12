‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Monday August 14: Caroline Blasts Bill, Liam Disgusted, Quinn Vs Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 14, reveal that confrontations and showdowns are the running theme for the day’s viewing. Thomas (Pierson Fode) is in New York spending time with Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) and their son Douglas. Thomas has been lied to and believes that Caroline is terminally ill. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Caroline will reach her breaking point and let rip into Bill (Don Diamont), her co-conspirator. Burdened by guilt, she will shout at her uncle that it is because of him that she is stuck in this huge mess. Caroline will scream that “it should have been Thomas’ decision and it wasn’t.” Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Caroline will tell him that the charade will come to an end soon.

On Monday, August 14, Bill will be vexed at his niece and her tantrum now that she almost has everything that she wants at her fingertips. He thought that he had handled Caroline but she keeps melting down due to her conscience eating away at her. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Caroline will admit that she doesn’t like Bill’s manipulative schemes and that it is wrong of them to mislead Thomas into thinking that she is knocking at death’s door.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Aug 14-18. Steffy and Liam disagree on Bill’s deviant lie. https://t.co/aro4Ty4iTa #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/aQZ7MQcq3c — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 12, 2017

According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 14, Bill will insist that he deserves praise, not rage. She almost has her family back together thanks to his brilliant scheming. He feels that the lie is in everyone’s best interests. Of course, Caroline knows that reuniting her family is not at the top of her uncle’s agenda. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Caroline will roll her eyes because she knows that this is all about the Spectra building for him. But Bill will insist on having the last word and point out that if Caroline is that bothered about deceiving Thomas she would have already told him the truth. Bill will encourage Caroline to enjoy the time with Thomas and his well-thought out plan.

“This is all about you getting your shiny, new building, Bill. You don’t care about me and Thomas!”

Boy Scout Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) does not have a mean-spirited bone in his body. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that he is disgusted by his father and wife’s actions that will ultimately hurt his brother. He will also tell Steffy that Sally (Courtney Hope) will also be hurt because of their actions. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via SheKnows Soaps state that Liam will reveal the truth. The Inquisitr reported that Sally may soon have a new love interest, could Bill and Steffy’s actions push Liam into Sally’s arms?

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam learned interesting information about his family from Sally. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/TMGIVRj7EQ pic.twitter.com/LlEb9zNA7t — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 9, 2017

Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) is more than livid that her plan is not going as expected: Eric (John McCook) is not in her bed, and she is still not wearing his ring. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sheila will antagonize Quinn (Rena Sofer) by saying that her portrait should not be hanging in the Forrester mansion. Quinn will stand up to Sheila and ask her if her portrait should be on the wall instead. Quinn will feel that Sheila is living in a fantasy if she believes that will ever be possible.

[Featured Image Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]