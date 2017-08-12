‘Little People, Big World:’ Tori Roloff Shares Baby Jackson’s 3-Month Photo, And He Is Beyond Adorable

By this time, there is absolutely no question that Jackson Roloff is one of the cutest babies ever to grace reality TV. Born earlier this year, the youngest member of the Roloff family has captivated the world with his incredibly likable antics, his confident demeanor, and his ridiculously cute smile.

As all parents know, however, babies tend to grow really fast, and if Tori Roloff’s latest Instagram post is any indication, it seems like Baby J is no different. As revealed in the Little People, Big World star’s recent update, Jackson has recently turned three-months-old, and he has already developed a few quirks of his own.

Tori Roloff’s latest picture of Baby J featured the adorable baby lying down on an equally lovely month marker blanket. As always, Jackson was dapper in the photo, rocking a pair of denim shorts, a pink button-down, and a gray bow tie. Overall, Baby J at three-months-old is only getting more and more handsome, and he seems to be as happy as ever.

In classic Tori fashion, the reality TV star included a killer description for her most recent upload, giving her 568,000 Instagram followers an idea of what Jackson had been up to lately. According to the LPBW star, Jackson is a really happy baby, though he still loves putting things in his mouth. Just like before, Tori also stated that Baby J loves his bath time, which just makes the ridiculously cute baby even more adorable.

Apart from this, Tori also stated that Jackson now weighs 14 pounds. He does, however, have problems sleeping. Jackson is still active, though, since he now loves to reach for things, including his mommy’s hair. In fact, Baby J’s fascination with his mom’s hair is so prominent; Tori has officially dubbed him as a “professional hair grabber.” Lastly, Jackson has also taken a liking to moving and stretching his legs.

Ending her update, Tori expressed her love to her son, stating that both she and her husband Zach Roloff are in love with Jackson. She also encouraged her son to keep growing.

Considering the immense amount of cuteness in Tori’s recently shared photo, it is not surprising to see a strong, positive reaction from her social media followers. In the first four hours of the image being posted, Jackson’s picture had already gained more than 39,400 likes and more than 340 comments, with many of Tori’s fans gushing over Baby J. Some have even encouraged the reality TV star to start making another baby soon.

“Three months already!!! He is absolutely adorable. He is so fortunate to have you & @zroloff07 as his parents. It is such a joy to follow you!” one commenter wrote.

“That boy is beyond ADORABLE! You sure make cute babies, hurry up and make another!” gushed another.

Tori Roloff and her growing family are featured in Little People, Big World, which is expected to air its latest season later this year on TLC.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]